Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Meme

The White House’s Rapid Response X account’s meme game is strong. Sunday it posted a hilarious meme that makes fun of former President Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency and the growing autopen scandal. There’s now concern that Biden did not sign pardons and other official government documents. Instead, unelected shadow government players who were really in charge signed these with Biden’s autopen without his knowledge.

Here’s the meme.

Nobody can troll better than Trump 😂 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 16, 2025

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing while also being upset that unelected people were most likely in charge of our government.

President Auto Pen 🖊️ 🤣 — Etzeterra (@etzeterra) March 16, 2025

Accurate.



The pen was president.



And all those that operated it. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) March 16, 2025

This is probably the reason why Joe Biden reportedly didn't remember signing any of those documents. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 16, 2025

The real question is who operated the auto-pen? 🤔 — Broken Clock (@skymac2) March 16, 2025

Investigating this and what it could mean for possibly invalidated pardons signed by autopen would be uncharted political and legal waters.

Oh, oh, oh! 😆🤣 Brilliant. So brilliant. And so accurate. Now the question is, what can be done about invalidating everything that was signed with that auto pen? — GordianKnot (@my_gordian_knot) March 16, 2025

Is it possible for any "AutoPen" signings to be legally questioned? If Dash wasn't even present for the signings of executive orders or pardons, it seems that they shouldn't be legitimate... — InformedOKvoter (@InformedOKvoter) March 16, 2025

Biden needs to go to prison for treason. — Tim Raftery (@TimRaft) March 16, 2025

It’s not Biden that needs to go to prison. The man had no idea what he was doing while he was in office. It’s all the handlers and his wife, his son are the ones who need to go to prison for treason. Find them arrest them make it so nobody ever tries to do that again — Nevalyn Kimbrell (@NevalynKimbrell) March 16, 2025

I'm laughing and mad at the same time. — WeMustMAGA (@MAGA_WE_MUST) March 16, 2025

Biden probably had no idea what was happening during the last two years of his presidency. There’s no way he’ll be testifying in a courtroom or even mentally able to endure such an ordeal if he did. We may just have to be satisfied that Biden is merely the dementia-addled ‘dash’ between President Donald Trump’s 45th and 47th terms in office.