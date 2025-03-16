Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Chris Murphy Signals Democrats are Digging in Their Heels...
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gan...
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to...
California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending...
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We...
COVID Mea Culpas Fall Short: I Demand Real Accountability and Consequences
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her...
Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own...
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John...
Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy...
'O Shame! Where Is Thy Blush?' Shakespeare's Birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon to Be 'Deco...
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to...
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...

Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Meme

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on March 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

The White House’s Rapid Response X account’s meme game is strong. Sunday it posted a hilarious meme that makes fun of former President Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency and the growing autopen scandal. There’s now concern that Biden did not sign pardons and other official government documents. Instead, unelected shadow government players who were really in charge signed these with Biden’s autopen without his knowledge.

Here’s the meme.

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing while also being upset that unelected people were most likely in charge of our government.

Investigating this and what it could mean for possibly invalidated pardons signed by autopen would be uncharted political and legal waters.

Biden probably had no idea what was happening during the last two years of his presidency. There’s no way he’ll be testifying in a courtroom or even mentally able to endure such an ordeal if he did. We may just have to be satisfied that Biden is merely the dementia-addled ‘dash’ between President Donald Trump’s 45th and 47th terms in office.

