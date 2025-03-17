Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian Stelter

Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If there is one thing Donald Trump is going to do, it's going to be shutting down a biased reporter. Also, it will be hilarious.

Hey, they can't say he is taking away their 'First Amendment' rights. He lets them talk. He is just not going to answer them.

There are plenty of independent journalists willing to cover him without bias.

It's always good for a laugh.

All they have to do is cover him fairly. As long as they do that, Trump will have respect for them. The problem, however, is they don't cover him or any Republican, for that matter, fairly. 

They never have to guess where they stand with him.

It's like they don't even see it.

He doesn't owe them a thing.

Oh, they'll probably say he was trampling on their rights.

Seems like a fair offer.

Thank goodness for small mercies.

It's not even particularly close.

Or PBS ... they are the ones who allegedly bopped Trump in the nose with the boom mic last week. 

It's still a free country.

Bingo!

