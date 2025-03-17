Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian Stelter

If there is one thing Donald Trump is going to do, it's going to be shutting down a biased reporter. Also, it will be hilarious.

🚨 LMAO! Trump just WRECKED an NBC reporter



Trump: “Who are you with?”



Reporter: “NBC, sir.”



Trump: “Oh, I don't talk to NBC anymore. You’re so discredited.”



🤣🔥

pic.twitter.com/oso05MzVYs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

Hey, they can't say he is taking away their 'First Amendment' rights. He lets them talk. He is just not going to answer them.

Boom! No more fake news hogging all the questions. — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) March 17, 2025

There are plenty of independent journalists willing to cover him without bias.

I love it when President Trump crushes the partisan activists masquerading as journalists. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) March 17, 2025

It's always good for a laugh.

The MSM is in for a rude awakening.



No mutual admiration society between them and the President anymore.



They have to deal with real responses now. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) March 17, 2025

All they have to do is cover him fairly. As long as they do that, Trump will have respect for them. The problem, however, is they don't cover him or any Republican, for that matter, fairly.

he’s so unintentionally funny lmao — that valley girl (@thecalimelody) March 17, 2025

I love how whatever he thinks just flies right out of his mouth.



No guess work. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) March 17, 2025

They never have to guess where they stand with him.

These media outlets are embarrassing themselves every time — Lou (@XtremeLou) March 17, 2025

It's like they don't even see it.

Canceling fake news - it’s the best thing he could do — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) March 17, 2025

I hope he continues to treat all MSM the same. Why should they get ratings from President Trump after treating him so badly in the past! Hilarious! https://t.co/5Vl34doX8S — Joe Kher (@Iamjoekher) March 17, 2025

He doesn't owe them a thing.

It’ll be interesting to see how @NBCNews reports this exchange. My guess is inaccurately. https://t.co/GaCnkxJNne — Forgiven Much (@ForgivenMuch70) March 17, 2025

Oh, they'll probably say he was trampling on their rights.

NBC is garbage! Well done for moving past NBC. https://t.co/OsU5ypyl6E — BTCBusa (@BTCBusa) March 17, 2025

Make them behave or make them go away... https://t.co/Od0Tz6eZdK — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC (@KBinSC) March 17, 2025

Seems like a fair offer.

Notice none of the reporters act like Jim Acosta did back in the day. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

Thank goodness for small mercies.

He absolutely is the funniest president — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) March 17, 2025

It's not even particularly close.

NBC and CNN shouldn't even be allowed near the President... — Cyberndt 🇺🇸 (@CyberndtOnX) March 17, 2025

Or PBS ... they are the ones who allegedly bopped Trump in the nose with the boom mic last week.

He does not have to talk to anyone he does not want to talk to! — Jennifer (@JenskiLPC) March 17, 2025

It's still a free country.

This is how it's done. Stop giving them a platform until the start reporting the actual news and not an entire entity based on leftist opinions — Apinions Vary (@apinionsvary) March 17, 2025

Bingo!



