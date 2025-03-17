Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due Process for Deported Gang Members

This writer has often said the Left's compassion for any given person is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is. This is why the Left is all-in on abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy but vehemently against the death penalty, even for the most violent of criminals.

So it's not surprising the Left love, love, love themselves some illegal immigrant gang members. Those gang members are some of the most dangerous, vile, and destructive people on the planet and the Left welcomes them with open arms.

Parents at school board meetings? Catholics? Veterans? Those people are all domestic terrorists despite no supporting evidence whatsoever.

These now-deported gang members? Innocent victims denied due process.

At least according to a law professor.

It is important to be very clear. The people you see in this photo have not had any due process whatsoever between being uprooted from their lives & families in the U.S. and finding themselves now in CECOT prison in El Salvador: https://t.co/vnjugE9dW8 pic.twitter.com/bIsORpclw5 — bechamilton (@bechamilton) March 16, 2025

This is exactly what we voted for.

Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary didn't get any due process either — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 17, 2025

Democrats had no problem with what happened to them.

Who wrote the script for these retarded posts? pic.twitter.com/hvM3htjoWG — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 17, 2025

Someone is making bank writing scripts for Leftists to parrot without thinking.

Yeah you defend those rapist, murdering gang members, professor.



That'll show Trump. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 17, 2025

For the record, we're fine with the Left being vocally supportive of violent gang members.

It'll help keep them out of office.

They are not citizens of the United States. We do not owe them a darn thing. — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 17, 2025

They lived off our tax dollars for years, they got their 'due process.'

“Being uprooted from their lives and families.” You’re actually trying to humanize MS-13. Incredible. — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) March 17, 2025

We bet the professor didn't lament Jan 6 defendants who were uprooted from their lives and families.

No. They had due process already and final deportation orders issued, sometimes years previously. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) March 17, 2025

Exactly.

they’re criminals from a foreign country idgaf — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) March 17, 2025

Most Americans agree with this position.

First they came for the murderers, and I did not speak out—because I was not a murderer.



Then they came for the sex traffickers , and I did not speak out—because I was not a sex trafficker.



Then I had a Coke. https://t.co/PKSVevTQf8 — Magills (@magills_) March 17, 2025

We hope the Left keeps defending murderers, drug dealers, and sex traffickers.

It'll go so well for them in the midterms.

Context: they're Tren de Aragua gang criminals who all entered the US illegally.

They're a clear & present homeland security threat, & negotiating their extradition to El Salvador IS due process. https://t.co/XclPHcNOd5 — J.E. Dyer ☘️ (@OptimisticCon) March 17, 2025

Funny how the professor ignored that context.

What I love about Trump is that he makes Libtards feel like they have to defend the most disgusting and repulsive murderers and drug traffickers in the world. Keep it up! https://t.co/kbGfqPcxod — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) March 17, 2025

And they fall into his trap every single time.

This writer, however, is willing to negotiate. If the professor lets these criminal gang members live in her house, they can stay until due process plays out.

Otherwise, she can take all the seats.