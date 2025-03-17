Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian...
We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As She Defends Mahmoud Kalil

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As the Left continues its brave crusade in defense of Mahmoud Khalil, the Donald Trump administration is not backing down. As a leader of the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas Columbia University 'protests' last spring, Khalil violated the terms of his Green Card and the Trump administration is well within his right to remove Khalil from the country.

The Left has turned this (falsely) into a free speech issue, one CBS host Margaret Brennan was glad to parrot on 'Face the Nation' over the weekend.

Unfortunately for Margaret, she said this to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who humiliated Brennan.

WATCH:

They called for an intifada and violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The Left is just not used to facing consequences for their lawbreaking.

Oh, look. Video of Khalil engaged in the uprising.

Like all Leftists, Brennan thinks armed resistance in favor of their pet causes is acceptable.

They do not tire of supporting terrorists.

Even more video!

He apparently doesn't matter.

Those of you who read Twitchy regularly will likely remember that Brennan was the 'journalist' who said that free speech caused the Holocaust.

That was February 16.

A month later, Brennan is gung-ho about free speech for people who want to wipe Israel off the map.

We're not the only ones who remembered this.

Just incredible.

Every other nation, by and large, is selective about this sort of thing.

Weird how Brennan and the team over at 'Face the Nation' didn't do their basic research on this issue.

