We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As She Defends Mahmoud Kalil

As the Left continues its brave crusade in defense of Mahmoud Khalil, the Donald Trump administration is not backing down. As a leader of the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas Columbia University 'protests' last spring, Khalil violated the terms of his Green Card and the Trump administration is well within his right to remove Khalil from the country.

The Left has turned this (falsely) into a free speech issue, one CBS host Margaret Brennan was glad to parrot on 'Face the Nation' over the weekend.

Unfortunately for Margaret, she said this to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who humiliated Brennan.

BRENNAN: “Is there any evidence of a link to terrorism or is it just [Mahmoud Khalil’s] point of view?”



@SecRubio: “You should watch the news. These guys take over entire buildings… They shut down colleges… We don’t need these people in our country.” 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3mGvpkx38k — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 16, 2025

They called for an intifada and violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The Left is just not used to facing consequences for their lawbreaking.

Are you guys going to... leave the encampment?



"Mediator" Khalil: Of course not. The university is the one who should listen to us... Our demands are clear. Our demands are regarding the divestment... We are going to go as far as we need to.pic.twitter.com/AN3cvq3LYi — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 16, 2025

Oh, look. Video of Khalil engaged in the uprising.

Mahmoud Khalil is a spokesman for CUAD, an organization that supports armed resistance by Hamas. That makes him deportable pursuant to 8 U.S.C. § 1227(a)(4)(B).



Somehow, that's not good enough for Margaret Brennan & her friends who are unfortunately leading the Democratic party. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 16, 2025

Like all Leftists, Brennan thinks armed resistance in favor of their pet causes is acceptable.

https://t.co/NNabdbeUAg Don't the people in the mainstream media get tired carrying water for terrorists and people who support terrorism? Take over school buildings, inciting riots, and negotiating for terrorists' groups should be a sure way to get deported, so why are they… — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) March 16, 2025

They do not tire of supporting terrorists.

True. Taking over a private building and refusing to leave after causing damage is not covered under the first amendment.https://t.co/HiN1TbYG2I — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) March 16, 2025

Even more video!

They kidnapped a Columbia janitor. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) March 17, 2025

He apparently doesn't matter.

Those of you who read Twitchy regularly will likely remember that Brennan was the 'journalist' who said that free speech caused the Holocaust.

That was February 16.

A month later, Brennan is gung-ho about free speech for people who want to wipe Israel off the map.

We're not the only ones who remembered this.

A reminder that in Brennan's last interview with Rubio before today she wrongly suggested that the Nazis "weaponized free speech" to commit the Holocaust.



So, in a month, Brennan went from free speech being bad to the speech rights of foreign nationals who participate in and… https://t.co/FZxpMzaLa2 pic.twitter.com/ucKnx8W0CO — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 17, 2025

Just incredible.

This is going to sound crazy but Americans can be selective about who we let into our country. NO ONE has a right to be here, NO ONE.



We have every right to tell terrorist-sympathizers, people who hate the West, people who hate America (!!) that they are not allowed here https://t.co/41CIoMoaXK — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) March 16, 2025

Every other nation, by and large, is selective about this sort of thing.

Immigrants are inadmissible if he or she “endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity” or is “a representative of . . . a political, social, or other group that endorses or espouses terrorist activity.”



Pretty clear. https://t.co/WtIg0gpGwF — Matt Lloyd (@MatthewLloyd) March 16, 2025

Weird how Brennan and the team over at 'Face the Nation' didn't do their basic research on this issue.