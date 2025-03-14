Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil

We've told you about Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil, the Left's latest darling. Despite violating the terms of his Green Card and openly supporting Hamas and the violent takeover of Columbia University buildings.

He's not a victim of the supposedly anti-free speech Donald Trump administration; this is what it looks like when laws are actually enforced and not used as a cudgel against political opponents. At a minimum -- a minimum -- Khalil violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

But -- as this writer often says -- the Left's sympathy and support for someone is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is. It's clear Khalil violated the terms of his Green Card and the Trump administration has every right to deport him. Which is why Democrats are all-in on protecting Khalil (the Jewish students of Columbia, not so much).

Someone noticed something interesting about the representation defending Khalil:

I count a whopping 19 attorneys representing Mahmoud Khalil.



J6ers could've only dreamed of that volume of legal firepower.



Who is paying for this representation?



All pro bono to take on the Trump admin as Resistance heroes? pic.twitter.com/Pab5sWRfgy — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 12, 2025

That seems excessive.

And who is paying for this? Surely not a lowly Columbia student with a pregnant wife?

Seems high — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2025

Very high.

Grandma waves a flag inside the Capitol Building and peacably leaves. Charged with major felonies-- no pro bono assistance.



Foreigner who says he wants to destroy Western Civilization is scheduled for deportation-- massive BigLaw backing.



Kind of makes you think. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 13, 2025

There's no way this is all pro-bono legal work.

No one hates Trump that much.

CAIR has 70 attorneys on staff so it’s not that shocking. https://t.co/7fivdVA4nM — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 13, 2025

So who is funding CAIR?

I don't know about "firepower" on that list, to be honest — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 12, 2025

That's actually kind of comforting.

You can organize riot advocate for the total annihilation of western society, and the world will run to your feet to defend you.



But if you take a selfie 6 feet past the velvet line at the capital you should be in prison for decades? — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 13, 2025

The Left thinks they are above the law.

Oh wow.. it's like our fellow Americans were treated like third world terrorists during Jan6th while the actual third world terrorists are protected by our fellow Americans. Craaazy times! 😵‍💫 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸 (@daisymae9725) March 12, 2025

Absolutely crazy times.

Let's just speak honestly. No one who is not a legal citizen of the United States has a "right" to be here. If we collectively decide you suck, you go. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. I'm quite sure collectively America agrees this piece of s**t needs to go. https://t.co/yIRxwWgKLd — Mccabes Porsche on Blocks (@Larry_Beech) March 13, 2025

The Left's definition of 'rights' is 'things we like.'

This guy has more legal representation then OJ Simpson had and he was fighting murder charges https://t.co/1JM5LPCxAa — Abby Normal 🥀 (@AbbyNormalSF) March 13, 2025

An excellent observation.

His lead attorney is a former Biden WH advisor. https://t.co/RtEfReKxus pic.twitter.com/IIaSSQTaZ3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2025

Are we surprised by this, like, at all?

So the ACLU is all-in on a foreign intelligence asset caught promoting terrorism and leading acts of violence in the US.



Parents speaking at school board meetings didn't make the "civil liberties" cut, but this guy did.



ACLU is an actual fraud and should be prosecuted. https://t.co/Fut11GJ6KV — Your Waifu is Trash (@ProjectVirginia) March 13, 2025

The ACLU is no longer concerned with America, or civil liberties.

How do you know you're over the target?



When 19 scumbag lawyers crawl out from under rocks to defend.



They're not defending him. They're defending the Islamic terrorist movement in the United States. https://t.co/TRl4rcgKwq — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 13, 2025

Yes they are.

Act accordingly.