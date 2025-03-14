Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil

CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 14, 2025
ImgFlip

We've told you about Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil, the Left's latest darling. Despite violating the terms of his Green Card and openly supporting Hamas and the violent takeover of Columbia University buildings.

He's not a victim of the supposedly anti-free speech Donald Trump administration; this is what it looks like when laws are actually enforced and not used as a cudgel against political opponents. At a minimum -- a minimum -- Khalil violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

But -- as this writer often says -- the Left's sympathy and support for someone is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is. It's clear Khalil violated the terms of his Green Card and the Trump administration has every right to deport him. Which is why Democrats are all-in on protecting Khalil (the Jewish students of Columbia, not so much).

Someone noticed something interesting about the representation defending Khalil:

That seems excessive.

And who is paying for this? Surely not a lowly Columbia student with a pregnant wife?

Very high.

CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to Rip EPA Chief Lee Zeldin
Doug P.
There's no way this is all pro-bono legal work.

No one hates Trump that much.

So who is funding CAIR?

That's actually kind of comforting.

The Left thinks they are above the law.

Absolutely crazy times.

The Left's definition of 'rights' is 'things we like.'

An excellent observation.

Are we surprised by this, like, at all?

The ACLU is no longer concerned with America, or civil liberties.

Yes they are.

Act accordingly.

