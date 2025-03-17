Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Blasts Daily Beast for Salacious Headline

A salacious post from The Daily Beast on Monday acted as clickbait for all of the people who doubt President Donald Trump's faithfulness to his wife, Melania. Of course, you weren't supposed to click through and read the actual story, just retweet the original post to try to get some engagement.

The new revelations reveal how Trump reportedly offered a female congresswoman his bed, as long as she kept it a secret from his wife.https://t.co/FasBSrXAQv — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 17, 2025

Ooh, that sounds juicy. Just look at the photo they chose to run with the piece.

Are you losers that pathetic that you would run a story knowing he offered Anna Paulina Luna, who was very pregnant a bed. Which she slept in with her husband? You think jokes are real stories because your party can’t figure out which bathroom to use or how to not bleed voters.… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 17, 2025

Yes, they are that pathetic.

Breaking news intern Erkki Forster reports:

Donald Trump once offered a MAGA newcomer his bed while she was feeling unwell, but told her to keep it a secret from Melania, according to a new bombshell book. The president made the offer aboard his personal jet in 2023, when Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, 35, was pregnant. “If you need a bed to lay down in, there’s one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it,” Trump reportedly told Luna. “Just don’t tell Melania. She doesn’t like other women on my bed,” he joked.

"Bombshell."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted The Daily Beast for trying to frame this as something untoward:

I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking @POTUS , his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding.… https://t.co/D1QyG0eYde — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) March 17, 2025

Her post continues:

I was very pregnant and at the time experiencing pre-eclampsia symptoms, but was not diagnosed. As soon as @realDonaldTrump boarded the plane, being the gentleman and good person that he is, said if I did not feel well, I could use the back room. He did this in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him. He also assured me that they had a medical team on board in case anything happened and they were aware of how pregnant I was. This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time. I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that. A few weeks later, I was induced because I did have pre-eclampsia . The author of this book never reached out to me for comment. Which means that this book is likely going to be a shit hit piece. If people in POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross.

Well said, and well deserved.

This is downright salacious. I expect nothing less from the Daily Beast. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 17, 2025

The author: LGBTQ Breaking News Intern for the Daily Beast. pic.twitter.com/Tus42t6npI — @amuse (@amuse) March 17, 2025

Time to approach UC Berkeley about a refund.

This is awful. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 17, 2025

This is appalling — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 17, 2025

Daily Beast is pure trash — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2025

Everyone in contact with the author must he identified and fired. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 17, 2025

Announce your lawsuit the same day they launch the book. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) March 17, 2025

Where is the retraction @thedailybeast? — Charles Banks 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Charles68768100) March 17, 2025

We wouldn't be surprised if they deleted the post. There are dozens of replies to Luna's post saying simply, "Sue them!"

And in case you didn't think this was all intentional, here's The Daily Beast's subhead: "The alleged comments cast new light on the president’s eyebrow-raising marriage to Melania Trump."

What? "Eyebrow-raising marriage?" What are you saying, exactly?

Garbage.

