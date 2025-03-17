DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ......
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive...
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown...
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian...
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due...
Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to...
MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'
The View Derails Hard: Screeching Harpies Unleash Hot Mess Express
We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As...
Time to Play 'White House Reporter or Lawyer for Illegal Alien Gang Members?'
Kidney Doc’s Hezbollah Fan Club Membership Finally Pays Off With a One-Way Ticket...
Randi WHINEgarten Went on MSNBC to Have Another Meltdown Over the End of...

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Blasts Daily Beast for Salacious Headline

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A salacious post from The Daily Beast on Monday acted as clickbait for all of the people who doubt President Donald Trump's faithfulness to his wife, Melania. Of course, you weren't supposed to click through and read the actual story, just retweet the original post to try to get some engagement.

Advertisement

Ooh, that sounds juicy. Just look at the photo they chose to run with the piece.

Yes, they are that pathetic.

Breaking news intern Erkki Forster reports:

Donald Trump once offered a MAGA newcomer his bed while she was feeling unwell, but told her to keep it a secret from Melania, according to a new bombshell book.

The president made the offer aboard his personal jet in 2023, when Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, 35, was pregnant.

“If you need a bed to lay down in, there’s one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it,” Trump reportedly told Luna.

“Just don’t tell Melania. She doesn’t like other women on my bed,” he joked.

"Bombshell."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted The Daily Beast for trying to frame this as something untoward:

Recommended

DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
Advertisement

Her post continues:

I was very pregnant and at the time experiencing pre-eclampsia symptoms, but was not diagnosed. As soon as @realDonaldTrump boarded the plane, being the gentleman and good person that he is, said if I did not feel well, I could use the back room. He did this in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him. He also assured me that they had a medical team on board in case anything happened and they were aware of how pregnant I was. 

This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time.  I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that. A few weeks later, I was induced because I did have pre-eclampsia . The author of this book never reached out to me for comment. Which means that this book is likely going to be a shit hit piece. If people in POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross.

Well said, and well deserved.

Time to approach UC Berkeley about a refund.

Advertisement

We wouldn't be surprised if they deleted the post. There are dozens of replies to Luna's post saying simply, "Sue them!"

And in case you didn't think this was all intentional, here's The Daily Beast's subhead: "The alleged comments cast new light on the president’s eyebrow-raising marriage to Melania Trump."

What? "Eyebrow-raising marriage?" What are you saying, exactly?

Garbage.

***

Tags: DAILY BEAST DONALD TRUMP HEADLINE MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown U. Prof and Hezbollah Superfan
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive First Marriage
Amy Curtis
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ... Oh, the Horror
justmindy
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian Stelter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs justmindy
Advertisement