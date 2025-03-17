Sitting Steele: Former RNC Chair Anchors MSNBC Show and Warns About South African Nepo-Babies

MSNBC’s Michael Steele is settling into his new job as a PR man for the DNC. He praised Tim Walz for his ‘town hall’ ActBlue fundraising tour and even gave a weird thumbs up to Walz’s viral rant about Elon Musk.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨MSNBC’s Michael Steele praises Tim Walz’ town hall tour as exactly what Dems need to be doing —repeats Walz’ bizarre, incoherent attack on Elon:



“My mama always warned me about those South African nepo-babies. And here we are."



The Dem approval rating of 29% is WAY too high. pic.twitter.com/KWk4fhD5Dn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

They just cannot get out of their own way. They’re willing keep making the same mistakes over and over again. It’s absolutely mind boggling how disjointed and out of touch they are with the country. — Whiskey Hell News (@Whiskey_Hell) March 16, 2025

Remember, Democrats tried to paint JD Vance as ‘weird.’

Walz is truly weird and creepy. After going down in flames with Harris last year, we expected to never hear from him again on the national stage. Yet, here he is.

I encourage them to keep doing what they're doing. At this rate, Democrats will fade into irrelevance. pic.twitter.com/A60OmaHK5T — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 16, 2025

They continue to parade the worst of the worst..those that only a fraction of what the average Democrat supports...and I love it! — Whosawhatsa (@jenferrat) March 16, 2025

Imagine thinking this man on a nationwide tour is helping Democrats dig out of their hole 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

It’s been quite the journey for Steele to go from being the RNC's chairman to plugging Democrats on MSNBC. Posters are glad he left the GOP behind.

The fact that not that long ago this odious man chaired the Republican National Committee shows just how much Trump has transformed the Republican Party. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 16, 2025

💯



And how absolutely lost it was prior — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

The Republican Party is doing pretty good without him.

Meanwhile, according to Sunday's CNN poll, his new team is sitting at 29% approval. Commenters think that number could go much lower.

It’s gonna get lower and lower, liberals are becoming a fringe minority party of the unhinged. Hopefully anyway! — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) March 16, 2025

Absolutely. Sub-20, easy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

We’re sure it’s going to drop further. A twirling Tim Walz and Michael Steele’s DNC pom-poms aren’t going to bring them up.