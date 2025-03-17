Sitting Steele: Former RNC Chair Anchors MSNBC Show and Warns About South African Nepo-Babies

BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons to Be 'VOID … AND OF NO...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:13 AM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

MSNBC’s Michael Steele is settling into his new job as a PR man for the DNC. He praised Tim Walz for his ‘town hall’ ActBlue fundraising tour and even gave a weird thumbs up to Walz’s viral rant about Elon Musk.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Remember, Democrats tried to paint JD Vance as ‘weird.’

Walz is truly weird and creepy. After going down in flames with Harris last year, we expected to never hear from him again on the national stage. Yet, here he is.

It’s been quite the journey for Steele to go from being the RNC's chairman to plugging Democrats on MSNBC. Posters are glad he left the GOP behind.

The Republican Party is doing pretty good without him.

Meanwhile, according to Sunday's CNN poll, his new team is sitting at 29% approval. Commenters think that number could go much lower.

We’re sure it’s going to drop further. A twirling Tim Walz and Michael Steele’s DNC pom-poms aren’t going to bring them up.

