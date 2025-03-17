CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien Gang Member Deportations

White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Doug P. | 9:48 PM on March 17, 2025
Twitchy

Legacy media outlets are trying to help the Dems spin Trump administration deportations of criminal illegals as a terrible, un-American thing because, well, they couldn't be more predictable. 

But the start of this week was St. Patrick's Day, and a few days ago CBS News made it clear they would be finding a related spin for their stories designed to create opposition to Trump enforcing immigration laws. 

Last week CBS had this one:

But CBS wasn't finished.

Monday night on the Evening News gang members in the country illegally being sent back to their country of origin had another ally in CBS. This is a doozy (via Newsbusters' @BonillaJL):

Could they have at least had a graphic of a leprechaun with gang tattoos and maybe a teardrop tatt under his eye?

You just can't loathe the media too much.

The legacy media is dishonest trash.

Conflating "immigrants" with illegal aliens is just one of the MSM's preferred ways to be dishonest.

Nor should they.

