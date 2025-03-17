CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien Gang Member Deportations

Legacy media outlets are trying to help the Dems spin Trump administration deportations of criminal illegals as a terrible, un-American thing because, well, they couldn't be more predictable.

Advertisement

But the start of this week was St. Patrick's Day, and a few days ago CBS News made it clear they would be finding a related spin for their stories designed to create opposition to Trump enforcing immigration laws.

Last week CBS had this one:

Irish, undocumented, and unsure of their future in Trump's America

https://t.co/KNwfDyxZux — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2025

But CBS wasn't finished.

Monday night on the Evening News gang members in the country illegally being sent back to their country of origin had another ally in CBS. This is a doozy (via Newsbusters' @BonillaJL):

Holy Pretentiousness, Batman: this St. Paddy's themed opening from the CBS Evening News helps explain why it continues to circle the drain pic.twitter.com/l8RfbBGXhl — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 17, 2025

Could they have at least had a graphic of a leprechaun with gang tattoos and maybe a teardrop tatt under his eye?

Remember those pompous 'CBS Evening News' opens from Norah O'Donnell during the campaign?



Tonight's with John Dickerson & Maurice DuBois comparing deported Tren de Aragua members to *Irish immigrants* who faced discrimination in the 19th century is worse pic.twitter.com/yzUgSDeSsH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 18, 2025

John Dickerson: "On this St. Patrick's Day, as millions of Americans celebrate their Irish heritage, recent events remind us that the Irish were among the first immigrants to be targeted in deportation crackdowns."



Maurice DuBois: "In the mid-1800s, New York and Massachusetts… — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 18, 2025

You just can't loathe the media too much.

CBS News comparing Irish immigrants from hundreds of years ago to narco terrorists from Venezuela: https://t.co/WOw1tniLUG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 18, 2025

The legacy media is dishonest trash.

It’s crazy that they go out of their way to call them “migrants” instead of “illegal alien gang members” — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) March 18, 2025

Conflating "immigrants" with illegal aliens is just one of the MSM's preferred ways to be dishonest.

Fascinating! I didn't realize anyone still watched @CBSNews. — Peter (@PJB613) March 18, 2025

Nor should they.