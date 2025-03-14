Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town Halls’ Are ActBlue Fundraisers

‘Journalists’ and their fellow fellow Democrats are pushing the false narrative that Republican representatives are being shouted down by Trump voters at town halls. It’s obvious from the questions being asked that these are Democrat voters. We also learned today that Democrats are staging fake ‘town halls’ in Republican districts that are just ActBlue fundraisers in disguise for the Democrat Party. More on that in a bit. But first, here’s Scott Jennings pushing back on the fake narrative regarding Republican town halls.

Here he is. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings takes down unhinged CNN panel who think liberal mobs at GOP town halls spells electoral disaster for Republicans:



"You don't think Republicans were prepared for unhinged liberal mobs? We've been dealing with this since Donald Trump won in 2016." pic.twitter.com/S9317gblbS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Commenters know what’s going on. It’s all theater for the cameras to push narratives because the Democrat Party is sinking. Here’s a good breakdown.

This is their latest tact. Pay 5-10 people to go cause trouble at these town halls. Film it so it looks like there’s 100. Then pump that footage through the legacy media channels controlled by the same people that are funding the protests. Except this too breaks down once people learn reality - polling numbers show DOGE is extremely popular. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 14, 2025

That is exactly what’s happening. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Dems don’t even have to pay. There are enough activists who will attend these town halls free of charge in service to their party and political agenda.

The Republican town halls are such a farce thanks to plants it’s no longer worth doing. Dems are now (conveniently) staging their own ‘town halls’ in Republican districts. These are also fake as we’ll show you.

If Tim Walz or AOC is willing to do town halls in a deep red district, the people showing up are paid agitators, one-hundred percent.



A real Republican crowd would laugh those two fools out of the building and do NOT respect them. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 14, 2025

They should provide proof that the attendees at such town halls are district voters. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

If they come to Iowa, I'm going to show up. They wouldn't dare. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 14, 2025

It's obvious this Iowa 'town hall' is a campaign event/fundraiser for Tim Walz and the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Look at this huge crowd, turning out in full force to welcome the future President of the United States at the town hall! pic.twitter.com/qAlQ5Woiky — Tim Walz 2028 (@Walz4Pres) March 14, 2025

Tim Walz is campaigning in Iowa today. How do you get a ticket to go? By paying for it on ActBlue.



This isn't a townhall, this is a lie. pic.twitter.com/hYQPvLYiqe — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 14, 2025

There you have it. These Dem ‘town halls’ are merely dressed-up fundraisers for their party. They’re designed to generate positive video for the party which will then be broadcast (as if it’s real) through their legacy media partners. There is no bottom for the Democrat Party.