Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town Halls’ Are ActBlue Fundraisers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on March 14, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow fellow Democrats are pushing the false narrative that Republican representatives are being shouted down by Trump voters at town halls. It’s obvious from the questions being asked that these are Democrat voters. We also learned today that Democrats are staging fake ‘town halls’ in Republican districts that are just ActBlue fundraisers in disguise for the Democrat Party. More on that in a bit. But first, here’s Scott Jennings pushing back on the fake narrative regarding Republican town halls.

Here he is. (WATCH)

Commenters know what’s going on. It’s all theater for the cameras to push narratives because the Democrat Party is sinking. Here’s a good breakdown.

This is their latest tact. Pay 5-10 people to go cause trouble at these town halls. Film it so it looks like there’s 100. Then pump that footage through the legacy media channels controlled by the same people that are funding the protests. Except this too breaks down once people learn reality - polling numbers show DOGE is extremely popular.

— The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 14, 2025

Dems don’t even have to pay. There are enough activists who will attend these town halls free of charge in service to their party and political agenda.

The Republican town halls are such a farce thanks to plants it’s no longer worth doing. Dems are now (conveniently) staging their own ‘town halls’ in Republican districts. These are also fake as we’ll show you.

It's obvious this Iowa 'town hall' is a campaign event/fundraiser for Tim Walz and the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

There you have it. These Dem ‘town halls’ are merely dressed-up fundraisers for their party. They’re designed to generate positive video for the party which will then be broadcast (as if it’s real) through their legacy media partners. There is no bottom for the Democrat Party.

