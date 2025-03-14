Stop Being Mean to Trudeau! NC Town Hall ‘Republican’ Mad at Trump Over How He Treats Canadians

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 14, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats continue to flood town halls in Republican districts to make it appear Trump voters are angry at the president. The questions are a dead giveaway. We’re supposed to believe a guy who voted for Trump is fuming mad about how he talks to Justin Trudeau. Sure, Jan.

Check him out. (WATCH)

That had us laughing as well.

Getting to speak directly to your elected official is a rare occurrence. But, we’re supposed to believe that a Trump-voting Republican would waste his time asking those ridiculous questions we just heard. Commenters noticed the disconnect as well.

Nothing upsets Trump voters like him belittling beta male world leaders. So fake.

Commenters wonder why Republicans continue to subject themselves to these Democrat activists when there are better more informative avenues available.

Republicans need to embrace town hall podcasts. This eliminates the staged, on-camera spectacle that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats crave to broadcast and craft narratives. Until Republicans embrace technology these in-person town halls are going to be snake dens of Democrats posing as shouting, angry Trump voters.

