Stop Being Mean to Trudeau! NC Town Hall ‘Republican’ Mad at Trump Over How He Treats Canadians

Democrats continue to flood town halls in Republican districts to make it appear Trump voters are angry at the president. The questions are a dead giveaway. We’re supposed to believe a guy who voted for Trump is fuming mad about how he talks to Justin Trudeau. Sure, Jan.

Check him out. (WATCH)

🚨 IT'S HAPPENING AGAIN: Democrats are flooding the town hall of Rep. Chuck Edwards (R) in Asheville, North Carolina.



Listen to this guy's question.



Everything he says is a far-left cable news talking point.



Every. Word.pic.twitter.com/P1eSwf0zUC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2025

darling those talking points are giving very much last season's clearance rack energy - time to shop for some fresh material — Edna (@fitchecking) March 13, 2025

That was the most liberal question anyone could possibly ask! — Gargolon (@WeezeMatic) March 13, 2025

What in the world is this guy talking about? You live in N.C., why would he be concerned about the feelings of a Canadian Prime Minister, or even Canada itself? — JC (@cubanrican71) March 13, 2025

That had us laughing as well.

Getting to speak directly to your elected official is a rare occurrence. But, we’re supposed to believe that a Trump-voting Republican would waste his time asking those ridiculous questions we just heard. Commenters noticed the disconnect as well.

No red state conservative would ask that question or ask in that type of tone.



Guaranteed plant — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) March 13, 2025

That man does not live in Asheville. He was more concerned about Ukraine, Canada, and Greenland than Helene relief. Yes, I know Asheville is a blue city. Apparently, he cares nothing of the lack of relief from the government. — Miss Melissa ن 🇺🇸 (@melissacrochet1) March 13, 202

Think they would be more concerned with the recovery efforts in WNC. — Lady Patriot (@LadyPatriot4545) March 14, 2025

Yeah because real GOP voters give af about what Trump says about other countries 🤣🤣 so fake — Fred (@kfred91) March 13, 2025

Nothing upsets Trump voters like him belittling beta male world leaders. So fake.

Commenters wonder why Republicans continue to subject themselves to these Democrat activists when there are better more informative avenues available.

Why do Republicans continue to do these? Are they stupid? Or are they in on it? — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) March 13, 2025

Most of them haven’t adapted to the new generation of politics — Gnarl Sagan (@Esoterrorist777) March 13, 2025

It sounds like all democrats — Darren Cooper (@DarrenC91694250) March 13, 2025

Typical Democrat strategy, swarm the event, regurgitate media propaganda, and pretend to be "concerned citizens." — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) March 13, 2025

They can’t win elections fairly, so they hijack town halls instead. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) March 13, 2025

Republicans need to embrace town hall podcasts. This eliminates the staged, on-camera spectacle that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats crave to broadcast and craft narratives. Until Republicans embrace technology these in-person town halls are going to be snake dens of Democrats posing as shouting, angry Trump voters.