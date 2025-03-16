'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows

The Democrat Party and their legacy media mouthpieces have dropped a new repeated phrase on us today: ‘in this moment.’ When we hear the Dems parrot the same line we just want to give them a cracker.

Advertisement

Here’s a great ‘in this moment’ montage. (WATCH)

They don’t have an original thought between all of them — Trump Girl 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) March 16, 2025

The Democrats seem stuck on ‘repeat’ as a message strategy. We’ve covered similar hive-mind moments here and here.

Elon Musk shares our reaction to this latest one.

Groan — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025

New script every week, like clockwork! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Nicely-done! I am always curious what the next script will be. — Carole G (@CaroleG26) March 16, 2025

They are easy to spot — there is no subtlety whatsoever — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

In the past, this would have been hard to spot. But, with technology and media saturation people repeating the same phrase across several outlets sticks out almost immediately.

Commenters wonder how others aren’t seeing what the Dems and media are doing.

How do Democrats or the media have a single follower left at this point… it’s absolutely insane — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 16, 2025

I'd love to be a fly one the wall in one of their strategy sessions😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Never underestimate the amount of incredibly stupid people out there. — Nick Cutinello (@ncutinello) March 16, 2025

What's the moment? They're floundering. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 16, 2025

Floundering is exactly what Dems are doing right now and it bears repeating in this moment. See what we did there?

The Democrat Party’s approval numbers are tanking. Check this out.

Meanwhile Trumps approval rating is at an all time high.

America thinks the country is headed on the right track.

Democratic approval rating at a low. pic.twitter.com/dzfEUzSjKF — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 16, 2025

They’re doing just great. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Yes, leave them alone — George Denton (@LGDenton) March 16, 2025

“This moment” is going exactly how I voted for it to go. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 16, 2025

This moment has been stellar….for us — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Yes, it’s been a moment to remember. We couldn’t have scripted it better.