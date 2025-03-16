Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S....
'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:35 PM on March 16, 2025
ImgFlip

The Democrat Party and their legacy media mouthpieces have dropped a new repeated phrase on us today: ‘in this moment.’ When we hear the Dems parrot the same line we just want to give them a cracker.

Here’s a great ‘in this moment’ montage. (WATCH)

The Democrats seem stuck on ‘repeat’ as a message strategy. We’ve covered similar hive-mind moments here and here.

Elon Musk shares our reaction to this latest one.

In the past, this would have been hard to spot. But, with technology and media saturation people repeating the same phrase across several outlets sticks out almost immediately.

Commenters wonder how others aren’t seeing what the Dems and media are doing.

Floundering is exactly what Dems are doing right now and it bears repeating in this moment. See what we did there?

The Democrat Party’s approval numbers are tanking. Check this out.

Yes, it’s been a moment to remember. We couldn’t have scripted it better.

