Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC Crime Crisis As Only HE Can

In case you missed it, we do not hate the mainstream media nearly enough.

Not even close.

Case in point:

Citing a nonexistent crime crisis, Trump plans to take over the Washington DC police and put troops in the streets of the nation's capital. Contrary to his claims, violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low. @katierogers @campbellnyt @ChrisCameronNYT https://t.co/w101allO91 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 11, 2025

Nonexistent crime crisis.

RIIIIIGHT. That's adorable.

He continued:

The worst single-day crime spree in modern Washington history, of course, took place on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump issued no order to the National Guard to intervene -- Mike Pence did -- and later pardoned the perpetrators. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 11, 2025

Notice how they never discuss all the riots in D.C. in 2020 or the Summer of Love. They want to talk about a protest at the Capitol.

Almost as if they're insincere hacks.

Oh wait, THEY ARE insincere hacks.

Our bad.

Trump himself has been convicted of 34 felonies and is the first criminal elected president. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 11, 2025

What a d with an i-c-k. Also, notice how he didn't bother to list what the so-called felonies are because the entire case against Trump was moronic and clearly targeted lawfare.

We said what we said.

And speaking of saying what we said, Brit Hume just said what HE said, and hachi machi!

If the crime crisis is nonexistent, why is the city under an overnight curfew for kids 17 and under? https://t.co/VL8EgOztiK — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 12, 2025

*crickets*

Shocking.

Insincere hack.

