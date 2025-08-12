Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC Crime Crisis As Only HE Can

DeSantis Taps Green Beret Jay Collins as FL Lt. Gov.: Battle Tested as...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on August 12, 2025
Gif

In case you missed it, we do not hate the mainstream media nearly enough.

Not even close.

Case in point:

Nonexistent crime crisis.

RIIIIIGHT. That's adorable. 

He continued:

Notice how they never discuss all the riots in D.C. in 2020 or the Summer of Love. They want to talk about a protest at the Capitol.

Almost as if they're insincere hacks.

Oh wait, THEY ARE insincere hacks.

Our bad.

What a d with an i-c-k. Also, notice how he didn't bother to list what the so-called felonies are because the entire case against Trump was moronic and clearly targeted lawfare.

We said what we said.

And speaking of saying what we said, Brit Hume just said what HE said, and hachi machi!

*crickets*

Shocking.

Insincere hack.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

