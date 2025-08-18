Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More...
VIP
The Democrats' Elitism Problem
State Department Revokes More Than 6,000 Student Visas
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Cap...
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good...
Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-F...
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Understanding Donald Trump’s Masterclass Negotiations
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond...
Network 'News' All Ready to Dump on Trump/Zelenskyy Summit
VIP
More People Are Embracing Faith and It's Making the Anti-Theists BIG MAD
Dear Karen Bass: Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown Doesn't 'Target Black and Brown Youth'...

Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of This Nonsense

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on August 18, 2025
imgflip

A few months ago, we told you about the boys being investigated for expressing discomfort with a biological female changing in their locker room. They have now learned their punishment.

Advertisement

The fact they faced any punishment is ludicrous, of course.

 Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) will suspend two boys who attend Stone Bridge High School because of their interactions with a female student who identifies as male, and chooses to use the boys' locker room at school.

Earlier this year, 7News Reporter Nick Minock was the first to report that LCPS launched a Title IX investigation into the students after they were recorded on video asking why there was a girl in the boys locker room.

7News was also the first to report that the female student who identifies as male was the one who recorded the video in the locker room -- a violation of district policy. 

LCPS’s Title IX Office launched an investigation based on that video and the male-identifying student’s complaint.  That office has now determined the two boys are responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination, according to attorney, Josh Hetzler, who represents the families.

Hetzler said they were notified by LCPS Friday evening.

The punishment includes ten days of suspension and a no-contact order with the complainant, including not being able to be in any of the same classes. The boys are also required to meet with school administrators to determine a corrective action plan, according to Hetzler.

On Monday, 7News spoke with the parents of the two boys.

“I would say the first reaction was some anger, because we're just really concerned with all this stuff," Seth Wolfe, one of the parents, told 7News. "[We're] saddened by the decision-making process and how that went.”

“[We're] absolutely floored that they came back and branded my son responsible for sexual harassment and sex based discrimination with no solid evidence whatsoever," Renae Smith, the other parent, told 7News. "We're talking about scarring him for life by a biased process that's supposed to protect fairness, but it's shocking. It's wrong, and it should terrify every single parent.”

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The parents of the boys have every right to be furious.

It's insane. 

Literally the most terrible people in the country. 

Advertisement

The lack of common sense is astounding. 

Evil is the correct explanation. 

Surely, there are some attorneys with common sense remaining that will take up this cause. 

This is exactly right. It's impossible to coexist with these lunatics.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION TITLE IX TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More People Have It
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T.
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Brett T.
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond Over Media Struggles
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement