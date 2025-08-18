Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of This Nonsense

A few months ago, we told you about the boys being investigated for expressing discomfort with a biological female changing in their locker room. They have now learned their punishment.

🚨New: Loudoun County Public Schools will punish two boys who expressed discomfort that a female student used the boys locker room. LCPS found the boys guilty of sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination. The boys face ten days of suspension. READ ⬇️https://t.co/BVut45nLPL — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 18, 2025

The fact they faced any punishment is ludicrous, of course.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) will suspend two boys who attend Stone Bridge High School because of their interactions with a female student who identifies as male, and chooses to use the boys' locker room at school. Earlier this year, 7News Reporter Nick Minock LCPS launched a Title IX investigation into the students after they were recorded on video asking why there was a girl in the boys locker room. 7News was also the first to that the female student who identifies as male was the one who recorded the video in the locker room -- a violation of district policy. LCPS’s Title IX Office launched an investigation based on that video and the male-identifying student’s complaint. That office has now determined the two boys are responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination, according to attorney, Josh Hetzler, who represents the families. Hetzler said they were notified by LCPS Friday evening. The punishment includes ten days of suspension and a no-contact order with the complainant, including not being able to be in any of the same classes. The boys are also required to meet with school administrators to determine a corrective action plan, according to Hetzler. On Monday, 7News spoke with the parents of the two boys. “I would say the first reaction was some anger, because we're just really concerned with all this stuff," Seth Wolfe, one of the parents, told 7News. "[We're] saddened by the decision-making process and how that went.” “[We're] absolutely floored that they came back and branded my son responsible for sexual harassment and sex based discrimination with no solid evidence whatsoever," Renae Smith, the other parent, told 7News. "We're talking about scarring him for life by a biased process that's supposed to protect fairness, but it's shocking. It's wrong, and it should terrify every single parent.”

The parents of the boys have every right to be furious.

A 10 day suspension for asking why a girl is in their locker room sends a message to all the other students to shut up bc their feelings do not matter. https://t.co/ogHAEjZsxz — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) August 18, 2025

So a girl films boys in the locker room. Boys protest. The school’s solution? Suspend the boys. https://t.co/apNUnrWLXK — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) August 18, 2025

It's insane.

WTH is wrong with Loudoun County Public Schools District? Has to be the most maliciously woke in the country, problem after problem. https://t.co/mKVenWHG4y — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) August 18, 2025

Literally the most terrible people in the country.

Loudoun County Public Schools is doing its best to guarantee that the Supreme Court decisively ends these insane interpretations of Title IX and the equal protection clause. https://t.co/EFoycoSazg — Ian Prior (@iandprior) August 18, 2025

Here’s what Democrat rule looks like.



A girl invades the boys locker room, illegally films them, and two boys complain about it.



The Democrat LCPS administrators then accuse the male victims of sexual harassment.



Totally perverse and disgusting. Vote Republican for change! https://t.co/45kFCDlnag — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) August 18, 2025

The lack of common sense is astounding.

once again, Loudoun county chooses to do the opposite of the right thing. Imagine if the boys were filming the girl - there'd be charges pressed.



Instead, LCPS says it's ok to break rules and harm other students so long as you claim special identity. Evil. https://t.co/5I4uPlbqq7 — Natty De-lite (@natty_ice2010) August 18, 2025

Evil is the correct explanation.

This is beyond lunacy. Seriously enough is enough. Girls are not boys. This girl went to a boy's locker room and The boys were uncomfortable as naturally they would be and they get suspended. Wtaf. The parents of the boy should sue. She had no right to be in there that go. https://t.co/vjJY5T88pR — Storm Halliwell (@TheHalliwell__) August 18, 2025

Surely, there are some attorneys with common sense remaining that will take up this cause.

Ask me why I went from extremely tolerant and accepting, to outright hostile to the progressive sexual agenda. https://t.co/tJgvc4W9Hz — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) August 18, 2025

This is exactly right. It's impossible to coexist with these lunatics.

