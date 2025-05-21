WTF: Loudoun Schools Punish Boys FILMED by a GIRL in Their Locker Room Because She's 'Trans' (WATCH)

The Left seems bound and determined to defend 'trans rights' regardless of how unpopular, insane, and downright wrong they are.

This story comes from Loudoun County, Virginia -- a county that was embroiled in a sexual assault scandal involving a 'trans' student just a few short years ago. They're back, and now they're accusing three boys of sexual assault for ... complaining about a girl in their locker room.

A girl who also recorded these boys. In violation of district policy.

WATCH:

Three boys are being investigated by Loudoun County Public Schools @LCPSOfficial for "sexual harassment" after they expressed discomfort with a girl changing in the boys' locker room. The girl recorded them in the changing room. Report by @NickMinock: pic.twitter.com/Rry9EhuYcO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2025

Just maddening.

This is abuse.

This is ab*se of those boys. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 21, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

The boys deserve bathrooms without girls in them, just like the girls deserve bathrooms without boys in them. Imagine all the time everyone would have back if this idiotic social engineering BS hadn't been pushed. — Amy (@amy_likes_owls) May 21, 2025

We need to keep fighting this insanity, because the Left will never stop.

Loudon County. How shocking. 🙄 @LCPSOfficial has a history of handling these mentally ill kids with very poor policy and actions. — Amy Beth (@absinbr) May 21, 2025

Clearly, the district thinks 'trans kids' deserve protection and can break the rules.

Outrageous! No girls should be in the boys locker room, just as no boys should be in the girls’. Loudon schools need to lose funding. .@HarmeetKDhillon — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) May 21, 2025

They should be investigated. Again.

So the boys said “yo this feels weird,” she pulls out a phone in the locker room, and they’re the problem? Bro we’ve officially entered clown world. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 21, 2025

Yep. That's the summation of it.

And yes, we're in clown world.

I want to know if this young lady is a TRA, or if she's just a girl fed up with girls in Loudoun County Public School rest rooms getting sexually assaulted by biological males? https://t.co/thh0FcGzsw — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) May 21, 2025

Has to be a TRA, or they'd have nailed her for violating the cameras in locker rooms rule.

yeah, sorry, but SHE is the one who should be investigated for “sexual harassment” for FILMING BOYS IN THE LOCKERROOM https://t.co/jz2049zMIc — Ausome (@ausome_a) May 21, 2025

It's so wrong.

Recording minors in a changing room should have got her charged and possibly placed on a sex offender registry. We need zero tolerance for students filming each other in toilet and changing areas. https://t.co/GUriiTKF92 — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) May 21, 2025

YUP.

Virginia Code § 18.2-386.1 prohibits this behavior.

Mind blown. A girl goes into the boys locker room and films them while some say her presence makes them uncomfortable so the boys are investigated for sexual harassment. Not the girl??? wtf. Can we get some big name lawyers on this? https://t.co/wblzJ1jarb — kass (@StackZaddy) May 21, 2025

That she isn't and they are tells us everything we need to know.

How on God’s green earth have they decided a TiF filming BOYS in the BOYS’ locker room is the BOYS’ fault?! Hold on, isn’t Loudoun County where a girl was raped by a larping male student? Just keep these spaces single sex…! https://t.co/JulP2mcf2C — Alison Reeves (@AllieBueller) May 21, 2025

Because those boys deserved it for not 'affirming' this girl's identity. Or something.

So it is okay for a boy to change in the girls locker room, and girls have to just suck it up, but when a girl changes in a boys locker room and the boys object @LCPSOfficial treats it like "sexual harrasment" from the boys. https://t.co/SHE3QDQAZV — Anti-Communist before it was cool (@cuda1791) May 21, 2025

Right.

This is the Left's twisted definition of 'justice.'

