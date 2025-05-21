OOPS! More Receipts Show It Wasn't Only JOE Biden Whom Jake Tapper Covered...
WTF: Loudoun Schools Punish Boys FILMED by a GIRL in Their Locker Room Because She's 'Trans' (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Left seems bound and determined to defend 'trans rights' regardless of how unpopular, insane, and downright wrong they are.

This story comes from Loudoun County, Virginia -- a county that was embroiled in a sexual assault scandal involving a 'trans' student just a few short years ago. They're back, and now they're accusing three boys of sexual assault for ... complaining about a girl in their locker room.

A girl who also recorded these boys. In violation of district policy.

WATCH:

Just maddening.

This is abuse.

Yes. Yes, it is.

We need to keep fighting this insanity, because the Left will never stop.

Clearly, the district thinks 'trans kids' deserve protection and can break the rules.

They should be investigated. Again.

WATCH: President Trump SHAMES Our Silent Media, Makes South African President Watch Video of Genocide
Amy Curtis
Yep. That's the summation of it.

And yes, we're in clown world.

Has to be a TRA, or they'd have nailed her for violating the cameras in locker rooms rule.

It's so wrong.

YUP.

Virginia Code § 18.2-386.1 prohibits this behavior.

That she isn't and they are tells us everything we need to know.

Because those boys deserved it for not 'affirming' this girl's identity. Or something.

Right.

This is the Left's twisted definition of 'justice.'

