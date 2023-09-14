Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools

Today, thanks to the efforts of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Loudoun County Circuit Court unsealed an independent review of the sexual assaults that took place in two Loudoun County schools in 2021. The Loudoun County School Board had tried repeatedly to prevent the public release of the report, but were unsuccessful. Miyares took to Twitter/X this afternoon to announce why making this report public was in the interest of all Virginians.

I’ve advocated for LCPS to release their independent report to the public.



Today, the court granted my motion. pic.twitter.com/Rn4U6DRDwA — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) September 14, 2023

ABC News 7 released the text of the report shortly thereafter:

#BREAKING: A judge unsealed a redacted independent investigation into LCPS' handling of sexual assaults at two high schools.



Read the full report below:https://t.co/zGn7GTHztk — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) September 14, 2023

To recap the incidents that prompted this investigation, in June 2021 a student at Stone Ridge High School who identified as 'pansexual' and liked to wear girls clothes sexually assaulted a female student in the girls bathroom. The perpetrator was involuntarily transferred to Broad Run High School, also in Loudoun County, where he sexually assaulted another female student in a classroom the following October.



The first student's father was arrested at a meeting of the Loudoun County School Board for protesting the assault of his daughter and the school's coverup of the incident. He was charged with disorderly conduct and recently pardoned by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The investigation of the incidents centered around the failure of Loudoun County school officials to properly open a Title IX investigation into these assaults, though the full report also details numerous red flags that the school administrators missed (or ignored) regarding the perpetrator's behavior leading up to both assaults.



Ian Prior, executive director of Fight For Schools, recapped some of the most salient highlights of the report.

The biggest takeaway is that @LCPSOfficial had no clue about what Title IX required.



The report also confirms that at the Oct. 15, 2021 press conference, with Deputy Sup. Ashley Ellis and SB chair Sheridan standing in support, Scott Ziegler lied … again.https://t.co/aAgsJ9uqf5 — Ian Prior (@iandprior) September 14, 2023

Scott Zeigler is the former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) who has been indicted on several charges based on his mishandling of these incidents.

This was the second BIG lie from Ziegler.



How was he not fired right then and there?



Unless SB chair Sheridan and @LCPSOfficial lawyer Robert Falconi were part of that plan to deceive by falsely claiming they were hamstrung by Title IX. — Ian Prior (@iandprior) September 14, 2023

“Ziegler addressed the issue of how LCPS reports sexual harassment and assault in schools and said the school division has determined that Title IX laws directing how schools must investigate allegations are insufficient.”



False. According to you own lawyers. — Ian Prior (@iandprior) September 14, 2023

“U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10) told the Times-Mirror Friday evening that she has opposed changes made to Title IX in 2020 and continues to advocate for rules that protect victims of assault.”



Looks like @LCPSOfficial coordinated with @RepWexton for more Title IX… — Ian Prior (@iandprior) September 14, 2023

Yes, there are many Democrats in Loudoun County who still have a lot to answer for, in addition to Wexton.

The Twitter account LCPS Can Do Better summarized the report more succinctly:

Link to B&K report on LCPS sexual assaults is available in this article.

Initial impressions: sadness for the kids, irritation at the LCSB members who fought to hide this report, & anger at the admin staff who utterly failed their Title IX obligations. https://t.co/4vrhiPY5bK — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) September 14, 2023

Irritated is putting it mildly. The school board's efforts to hide this report were unconscionable, but thanks to AG Jason Miyares and others, they didn't get away with it.

Well done to our OAG legal team!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Loudoun Conservatives Care (@LoudounCare) September 14, 2023

Well done, indeed. There is still a great deal to fix in Loudoun County (and much of northern Virginia, to be honest), but shining sunlight on the irresponsible actions of the Loudoun school officials is a good place to start.

