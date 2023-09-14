Rep. Jamie Raskin won't endorse Kamala Harris either
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:25 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Today, thanks to the efforts of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Loudoun County Circuit Court unsealed an independent review of the sexual assaults that took place in two Loudoun County schools in 2021. The Loudoun County School Board had tried repeatedly to prevent the public release of the report, but were unsuccessful. Miyares took to Twitter/X this afternoon to announce why making this report public was in the interest of all Virginians. 

ABC News 7 released the text of the report shortly thereafter:

To recap the incidents that prompted this investigation, in June 2021 a student at Stone Ridge High School who identified as 'pansexual' and liked to wear girls clothes sexually assaulted a female student in the girls bathroom. The perpetrator was involuntarily transferred to Broad Run High School, also in Loudoun County, where he sexually assaulted another female student in a classroom the following October. 

The first student's father was arrested at a meeting of the Loudoun County School Board for protesting the assault of his daughter and the school's coverup of the incident. He was charged with disorderly conduct and recently pardoned by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

The investigation of the incidents centered around the failure of Loudoun County school officials to properly open a Title IX investigation into these assaults, though the full report also details numerous red flags that the school administrators missed (or ignored) regarding the perpetrator's behavior leading up to both assaults.

Ian Prior, executive director of Fight For Schools, recapped some of the most salient highlights of the report. 

Scott Zeigler is the former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) who has been indicted on several charges based on his mishandling of these incidents.

Yes, there are many Democrats in Loudoun County who still have a lot to answer for, in addition to Wexton. 

The Twitter account LCPS Can Do Better summarized the report more succinctly: 

Irritated is putting it mildly. The school board's efforts to hide this report were unconscionable, but thanks to AG Jason Miyares and others, they didn't get away with it. 

Well done, indeed. There is still a great deal to fix in Loudoun County (and much of northern Virginia, to be honest), but shining sunlight on the irresponsible actions of the Loudoun school officials is a good place to start. 

***

