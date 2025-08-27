Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slammed for Mocking Prayer After the Catholic School Shooting

Doug P. | 2:21 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Even in the wake of horrific mass shootings, leftist Democrats seem to relish in their attempts to let everybody know their "thoughts and prayers" don't work, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's remarks during a press conference this morning were particularly disgusting. Watch: 

Frey seemed to basically be saying "where's your god, NOW!?" And that might sound familiar, especially if early reports about what was posted by someone believed to be the shooter hold up. 

Yes, that does seem problematic. 

It's awful but not very surprising. 

Just another day for the leftist mayor. 

It's been noticed that Frey only seems to believe in the power of prayer in certain situations: 

Unreal. 

*****

