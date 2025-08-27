Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slammed for Mocking Prayer After the Catholic School Shooting

Even in the wake of horrific mass shootings, leftist Democrats seem to relish in their attempts to let everybody know their "thoughts and prayers" don't work, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's remarks during a press conference this morning were particularly disgusting. Watch:

WOW — Dem. Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey CONDEMNS praying for the victims of the Catholic mass shooting.



"Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers...these kids were literally praying!"



Cruel and callous. pic.twitter.com/5mVAQAijn1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Frey seemed to basically be saying "where's your god, NOW!?" And that might sound familiar, especially if early reports about what was posted by someone believed to be the shooter hold up.

The Mayor of Minneapolis didn't know he was quoting the shooter here, but that's kind of the problem, isn't it? https://t.co/itPiwPsKKa — RBe (@RBPundit) August 27, 2025

Yes, that does seem problematic.

Nothing says idiot politicians like this guy who comes out and promptly attacks and mocks prayer after a tragedy. https://t.co/2IYqxUAA6w — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2025

It's awful but not very surprising.

“Oh, you were murdered by a left-wing trans person? Let me take a dump on your religious beliefs then.”



Just a total and complete scumbag. https://t.co/vEUVjauwy6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2025

Just another day for the leftist mayor.

This looks increasingly like an anti-Catholic hate crime.



And even before the bodies are cool, Mayor Frey is attacking the victims’ religion.



This is foul. https://t.co/rtBWcSP3xd — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 27, 2025

It's been noticed that Frey only seems to believe in the power of prayer in certain situations:

Mayor Jacob Frey has proved us right again!



He is a real Piece of Sh*t. Here he is sobbing and praying at George Floyd’s gold casket.



But he doesn’t want you to pray for these kids today. pic.twitter.com/jMPyYyCbcu — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 27, 2025

Unreal.

*****

