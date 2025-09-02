Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Brett T. | 6:40 PM on September 02, 2025
meme

The last we'd heard from would-be President Donald Trump assassin Ryan Routh was that he was being officially charged with attempted assassination by Florida's attorney general. The Justice Department revealed that Routh tried to buy military weapons from Ukraine to kill then-candidate Trump, including a rocket launcher. Routh told the Ukrainian military that weapons get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and no one would miss them.

Now, in court documents, Routh has challenged Trump to a "beatdown session" and a round of golf.

That sounds like a fine idea. 

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

