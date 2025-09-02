Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf

The last we'd heard from would-be President Donald Trump assassin Ryan Routh was that he was being officially charged with attempted assassination by Florida's attorney general. The Justice Department revealed that Routh tried to buy military weapons from Ukraine to kill then-candidate Trump, including a rocket launcher. Routh told the Ukrainian military that weapons get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and no one would miss them.

Advertisement

Now, in court documents, Routh has challenged Trump to a "beatdown session" and a round of golf.

BREAKING: Ryan Wesley Routh, who tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, submitted a motion demanding a “beatdown session” with the President and challenged him to a round of golf saying:



“He wins he can execute me, I win I get his job” pic.twitter.com/VtFirkshqw — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 2, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh has demanded a "BEATDOWN SESSION" with President Trump in a court filing - "Give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it his worst."



He also challenges Trump to a "round of GOLF."



🤯 pic.twitter.com/zQKFPjq8ME — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

Seems reasonable enough to me — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 2, 2025

I have good reason to believe, he's literally insane. Going to be an interesting trial. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 2, 2025

At least he’s not pretending to be sane. Dude basically filed his psych eval as a court motion. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 2, 2025

He's going to represent himself. The entertainment factor will be through the roof. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) September 2, 2025

Already making a mockery of the court. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) September 2, 2025

How about Routh just gets his swift trial and after he's found guilty we can dicuss a swift and painful punishment for him. — Persona Non Grata (@BicYea50) September 2, 2025

Nice try but the insanity defense won't work for him -- the judge dealt with the issue before granting his motion for self-representation. — Irex (@Irex2023) September 2, 2025

Wow, he just became the Dems leading presidential candidate for 2028. — Michael Zoltowski (@MikeZPurdue) September 2, 2025

Toss him in front of a firing squad 🤷‍♂️ What are we missing here? — Just Diddley (@HoundDiddley) September 2, 2025

That sounds like a fine idea.

***