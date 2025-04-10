Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a new bombshell dropped about would-be Donald Trump assassin Ryan Routh: In court documents, the Justice Department revealed that Routh tried to buy military weapons from Ukraine to kill then-candidate Trump, including a rocket launcher. Routh told the Ukrainian military that weapons get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and no one would miss them.

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office was — finally — charging Routh with the attempted first-degree murder of Trump. Uthmeier said the charge comes after 206 days of stonewalling that stemmed from the Biden administration.

Today, my office is officially charging Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.



Thank you AG Uthmeier. I’m glad you added the t*rrorism charge.



Justice delayed is still justice served—

You think he acted alone?



This took far too long. He should have been charged the same day. — GenXJoJo (@GenXJoJo1975) April 10, 2025

That’s incredible…



It only took since Sept. 15, 2024 to file charges against an individual who tried to assassinate our now President Trump.

Uthmeier thanks Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for finally making this happen.

