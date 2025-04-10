VIP
Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 10, 2025
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a new bombshell dropped about would-be Donald Trump assassin Ryan Routh: In court documents, the Justice Department revealed that Routh tried to buy military weapons from Ukraine to kill then-candidate Trump, including a rocket launcher. Routh told the Ukrainian military that weapons get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and no one would miss them.

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office was — finally — charging Routh with the attempted first-degree murder of Trump. Uthmeier said the charge comes after 206 days of stonewalling that stemmed from the Biden administration.

Uthmeier thanks Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for finally making this happen.

