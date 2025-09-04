'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari...
Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been...
Ten Judges Whine Anonymously to NBC About SCOTUS Overruling Them and Making Them...
WaPo Editorial Board Spotted Making Quite a Pivot on Trump's Takeover of DC...
For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's...
SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into...
New Dem Talking Point FAIL: Blaming Changes to NFL RedZone Coverage on 'Trump's...
Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights...
Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really...
Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over...
Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck...
VIP
Narco Polo: Dem Chris Van Hollen Sides with Dead Drug-Traffickers in Boat Blasted...
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff,...

'You Said NOTHING!' RFK Jr. Self-Awareness NUKES Dem Sen. Wyden About Chronic Disease In Children

Doug P. | 11:51 AM on September 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is testifying today before a Senate committee, and Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden just got wedgied so hard that it's going to take him until the end of the week to get his briefs unstuck. 

Advertisement

The topics during Wyden's line of questioning and attempted lecturing included chronic disease in children, and Kennedy reminded Wyden of exactly what has happened, and when. 

Judging from the look on Wyden's face, he knew he'd been effectively roasted. Watch: 

The Trump administration actually doing something about major problems, whether it's children's health or violent crime in America's cities, really seems to bother the Democrats. 

Roasted, and then some. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)
Sam J.
'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari Weiss BUUUT We Got It
Sam J.
Ten Judges Whine Anonymously to NBC About SCOTUS Overruling Them and Making Them Look Stupid and BAHAHA
Sam J.
For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY
Sam J.
SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into Her Home Is WILD (Thread)
Sam J.
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement