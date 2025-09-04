'You Said NOTHING!' RFK Jr. Self-Awareness NUKES Dem Sen. Wyden About Chronic Disease In Children

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is testifying today before a Senate committee, and Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden just got wedgied so hard that it's going to take him until the end of the week to get his briefs unstuck.

The topics during Wyden's line of questioning and attempted lecturing included chronic disease in children, and Kennedy reminded Wyden of exactly what has happened, and when.

Judging from the look on Wyden's face, he knew he'd been effectively roasted. Watch:

🚨BOOM — @SecKennedy 's OWNS Sen. Wyden:



"You have sat in that chair for...25 yrs? While the chronic disease for our children went UP to 76%, you said NOTHING...For the first time in 20 yrs, infant mortality has INCREASED...it's not because I came in...We're going to END it" pic.twitter.com/Ie3vs7m8du — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

The Trump administration actually doing something about major problems, whether it's children's health or violent crime in America's cities, really seems to bother the Democrats.

Roasted, and then some.

