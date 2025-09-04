SHOTS FIRED: Vice President J.D. Vance Completely DESTROYS Senators Attacking Robert F. Kennedy

Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:40 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

As we told you earlier, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified before a Senate hearing today, and Democrats are in full-on attack mode.

RFK Jr. is holding his own against them, of course, but Vice President J.D. Vance just dropped every single Democrat in one post:

BOOM.

Even the FDA admitted puberty blockers were dangerous for kids, and recommended them anyway. For politics.

That's all we asked. And they couldn't do it.

He never did that, so stop lying.

Today?!

They sure are.

As this writer has repeatedly said, Democrats would rally in favor of osteosarcoma if President Trump announced a cure for cancer.

A very good point.

They're hiding it as best they can.

Pure. Fire.

So do we.

So did we.

Legit truth.

They sure do.

