SHOTS FIRED: Vice President J.D. Vance Completely DESTROYS Senators Attacking Robert F. Kennedy

As we told you earlier, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified before a Senate hearing today, and Democrats are in full-on attack mode.

RFK Jr. is holding his own against them, of course, but Vice President J.D. Vance just dropped every single Democrat in one post:

When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is:



You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of s**t and everyone knows it. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 4, 2025

BOOM.

Even the FDA admitted puberty blockers were dangerous for kids, and recommended them anyway. For politics.

Trans cultists need to leave the kids alone pic.twitter.com/ijtqhUaxB4 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 4, 2025

That's all we asked. And they couldn't do it.

Was Trump suggested injecting bleach "off-label" ??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 4, 2025

He never did that, so stop lying.

The Democrat Senators were unhinged today. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 4, 2025

Today?!

They are all in the pocket of Big Pharma. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) September 4, 2025

They sure are.

Today revealed that Democrats have nothing other than delusional opposition to Trump.



If the American people were to watch the hearing from today in full, not a single Democrat Senator would win another election.



They behaved like grade school children. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 4, 2025

As this writer has repeatedly said, Democrats would rally in favor of osteosarcoma if President Trump announced a cure for cancer.

A very good point.

Stronger words never spoken. Where's the data on these "therapies"? https://t.co/CZbvZ7ydg7 — Lola Lee Beno (@lolajl) September 4, 2025

They're hiding it as best they can.

PURE FIRE FROM VP 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X8BQrNmbsg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025

Pure. Fire.

Love this. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) September 4, 2025

So do we.

Hell yeah I voted for a VP with some stones — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) September 4, 2025

So did we.

Legit truth.

The Left gave an open goal to the Right. https://t.co/GUpYk68iRS — GrouchyRemarx (@GrouchyRemarx) September 4, 2025

They sure do.

