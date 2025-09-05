VIP
Nature Is Healing: Gen Z Boys Are Not Just Right-Leaning, They're More Skeptical of 'Gender Equality' Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on September 05, 2025
Imgflip

The Democrats have a Gen Z problem, specifically with Gen Z men. Back at the end of July, polling showed both men and women ages 18-29 shifted away from the Democratic Party, and hard.

Now a new study reveals Gen Z boys are souring on gender equality, too:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Creator Livi Rae (@livi_rae7) looked straight down the camera and asked: 'Boy mums and boy dads, what the hell is going on with your sons?'

She wasn’t being dramatic. She was responding to new research showing fewer boys believe women should have the same opportunities or equal pay as men. Numbers that, as she put it, 'fell off a cliff.'

And it is not just an American issue. Here in Australia, recent analysis of the HILDA survey shows that Gen Z men, those aged 13 to 28, are increasingly likely to believe in traditional gender roles, even as their sisters, cousins and classmates move further away from them.

So while girls are sprinting toward equality, a number of boys are quietly drifting the other way.

This writer, who has three sons, will answer the question: There is absolutely nothing wrong with our sons.

Not one thing.

They have grown up in a world where the powers that be tell them they suck, they're to blame for all the world's problems, and that girls get special priority over them and their needs.

Girls are 'sprinting towards equality' because it's not equality. It gives girls advantages in everything.

Boys are responding by rejecting the misnamed concept of 'equality.'

YUP.

Ya think?

Sigh.

Of course.

So is this writer. She has two Gen Z kids.

They're not stupid.

We believe that's 'neuter' themselves.

And correct.

This entire post reads:

• College admissions openly discriminate against them.

• They have to walk on eggshells because any comment taken out of context can get them fired from their job or expelled from school.

• All of their childhood heroes have been turned into incompetent buffoons who take a backseat to 'strong female characters'.

• All of their role models have been 'subverted' and 'deconstructed' for 'problematic tropes' to the point that they're no longer recognizable.

• Their behavior growing up was pathologized by their teachers who didn't see it as normal boy behavior and treated them like defective girls, and they were put on behavior-altering drugs.

• Having the audacity to ask a woman out on a date while being less than perfect gets you mocked on social media or worse.

• If they become victims of domestic violence, they can't seek help because they'll be laughed at, told it's their fault, or told they deserve it.

• They have no hope of ever starting their own families because they're still expected to be breadwinners despite all of the obstacles put in front of them since birth.

• They're met with hostility and mockery and shouted down if they complain about any of their problems.

Fear the monster you created because they will show you as much sympathy as you have showed them, which is none.

ALL. OF. THIS.

Every last word.

You know that whatever comes out of her mouth is going to be nothing but a lecture.

It sure is. Women like her don't want equality. They want special privileges they call 'equality.'

Bingo.

They aren't. And we're all better off for it.

