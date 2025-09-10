BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by a Fan

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:05 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Matthew Dowd is out at MSNBC. As expected, ‘journalists’ and other network guests responded to the assassination of Charlie Kirk with ignorance and hate. One of those sad individuals was political analyst Matthew Dowd. As the story of Kirk’s shooting was breaking earlier on Wednesday, Dowd suggested one of Kirk’s own fans shot him in celebration. He went further, essentially blaming Kirk for his own assassination because he exercised his free speech..

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

That’s entirely insane, but it’s exactly what happened. Unbelievable.

The firing is completely in order, but it still came as a surprise to many posters.

Most likely, they’re worried about being sued into oblivion in some form or another.

Before the firing, MSNBC issued an apology that many did not buy as being sincere.

Dowd is clearly horrible, but we’ve become conditioned to expect the most despicable and dishonest people to find their way back onto ‘news’ programs: Jeffrey Toobin, Dan Rather, and Brian Williams, to name a few. Unfortunately, this is probably not the last we’ll see and hear from Dowd.

