BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by a Fan

Matthew Dowd is out at MSNBC. As expected, ‘journalists’ and other network guests responded to the assassination of Charlie Kirk with ignorance and hate. One of those sad individuals was political analyst Matthew Dowd. As the story of Kirk’s shooting was breaking earlier on Wednesday, Dowd suggested one of Kirk’s own fans shot him in celebration. He went further, essentially blaming Kirk for his own assassination because he exercised his free speech..

Advertisement

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

BREAKING: 🔴



Political analyst Matthew Dowd has been fired from MSNBC for his comments after the Charlie Kirk assassination, Variety reported.



Contributed by @AZ_Intel_.pic.twitter.com/eTG3NTz2Oi — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 11, 2025

Matthew Dowd Fired From MSNBC For Charlie Kirk Comments YES!!! https://t.co/Rs4MhluOKg — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) September 11, 2025

He literally said



“we don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration”



Unreal — Usنl (@___Sloan___) September 11, 2025

That’s entirely insane, but it’s exactly what happened. Unbelievable.

The firing is completely in order, but it still came as a surprise to many posters.

Kinda surprised. Maybe they had other reasons but used this as the excuse — SMH (@SMH3770) September 11, 2025

Matthew Dowd is a walking, talking hate crime.

Good riddance to him. — Wayne Henrichs (@therealwph67) September 11, 2025

Wow, why would they do that? Are they finally seeing the light. After radicalizing half the country with their violent rhetoric against all Republicans. — cheryl jansen (@cheryljansen3) September 11, 2025

Most likely, they’re worried about being sued into oblivion in some form or another.

Before the firing, MSNBC issued an apology that many did not buy as being sincere.

MSNBC apologizes for former Bush adviser Matthew Dowd suggesting Charlie Kirk instigated political violence pic.twitter.com/G91VPvOHOr — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2025

Your apologies are no longer sufficient.

You should remove yourselves from the airwaves. Completely and forever. — PigWar (@PigWar62030) September 10, 2025

Apologies not accepted MSNBC. Obviously you never listened to Charlie. Be better — EDIS30 (@TimPool31937749) September 11, 2025

If Touchy Toobin got re-hired after what he did, Matthew Dowd will have a new job sooner than we think. — Don Shula Corleone (@DonShulaCorleon) September 11, 2025

Dowd is clearly horrible, but we’ve become conditioned to expect the most despicable and dishonest people to find their way back onto ‘news’ programs: Jeffrey Toobin, Dan Rather, and Brian Williams, to name a few. Unfortunately, this is probably not the last we’ll see and hear from Dowd.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.