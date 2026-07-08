'We Were Sold a Character Arc': MSNOW Pundit Molly Jong-Fast Admits Media Bought the Reformed Nazi Story

Molly Jong Fast feels duped.

MSNOW’s Molly Jong-Fast says she and other media types were "sold a character arc" by Platner and his team about how he’d changed.



The 'journos were duped’ defense here is rich.



The threaded post below shows the stuff that was being said on her podcast.



Really rich. https://t.co/nbU0pbyNtj pic.twitter.com/YZD8YBoHPT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2026

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Maybe she isn't a great judge of character and being a political pundit isn't for her?

Journalists simultaneously claim to be the smartest or dumbest people on the planet depending on what’s convenient in the moment.



Clown nose on, clown nose off routine. https://t.co/eB9bFHvQfG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 8, 2026

Maybe they aren't as brilliant as they think they are?

It's the exact same card they played with Biden. https://t.co/q383jUWzlG — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 8, 2026

Democrats stay baffled. It's something to behold.

The journos were the ones DOING the duping. Time magazine cover story suggesting Platner had a "redemption arc," that his Past was his Path to victory... https://t.co/I7QTm3lUne — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 8, 2026

Absolutely. They were fully responsible for the ruse.

I cant believe the guy with the Nazi tattoo duped people. https://t.co/fs0qB6PiRu — Chris Sedenka (@ChrisSedenka) July 8, 2026

Perhaps in the future it's ok to assume someone with a Nazi tattoo is actually a bad person.

List of things journalists have recently been "sold" on:

- Reformed Nazi character arc

- Biden sharp as a tac

- Kamala "Joy"

- Novel coronavirus emerging spontaneously from wet market

- Inflation "Reduction" Act



Hey why are these all running in the same direction? https://t.co/1loGtmCRkS — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) July 8, 2026

They certainly are easily fleeced.

Don’t be so eager to buy https://t.co/dzmQxFQS9M — Rightward Therapist (@coninexile) July 8, 2026

Buyer beware and stuff.

@KatyTurNBC : How do you let this person get away with this ? MJFast and MSNOW folks are beyond parody. https://t.co/zFLrdb8eLX — judy (@judy060709) July 8, 2026

LOL This woman is hilarious. We bought a Character Arc--a fancy way of admitting you didn't do YOUR JOB, you just passed along democratic talking points. https://t.co/F0ecPzuMIz — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) July 8, 2026

Maybe Molly should be a bit more discerning and just not assume every Democrat is the second coming?

They’re lying hacks and that’s all there is to it. https://t.co/irG46tH52e — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) July 8, 2026

Unfortunately, true.

Let's fix that:



The journos were co-conspirators. https://t.co/Tfxqtc3fLx — Ralph L Santovenia 38/100 (@Joker961) July 8, 2026

The were running cover.

Why is it that *only* the Left was fooled? Because as far as I can tell, anyone paying attention to Platner knew he was bad news MONTHS ago. https://t.co/k65S5ssOw5 — CommonSense (@CHI_guy08) July 8, 2026

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It's like they lost their thinking caps for a long time.

We weren’t duped. He had a Nazi tattoo. That should have been the end of it. He raped women. That should have been the end of it. “He’s losing in the polls!” Suddenly THAT’S the end of it. https://t.co/tyOjURdB2R — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) July 8, 2026

It was obvious to anyone paying attention to reality.

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