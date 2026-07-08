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'We Were Sold a Character Arc': MSNOW Pundit Molly Jong-Fast Admits Media Bought the Reformed Nazi Story

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Townhall Media

Molly Jong Fast feels duped. 

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Maybe she isn't a great judge of character and being a political pundit isn't for her?

Maybe they aren't as brilliant as they think they are?

Democrats stay baffled. It's something to behold.

Absolutely. They were fully responsible for the ruse.

Perhaps in the future it's ok to assume someone with a Nazi tattoo is actually a bad person.

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They certainly are easily fleeced. 

Buyer beware and stuff. 

Maybe Molly should be a bit more discerning and just not assume every Democrat is the second coming?

Unfortunately, true. 

The were running cover.

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It's like they lost their thinking caps for a long time. 

It was obvious to anyone paying attention to reality. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS GRAHAM PLATNER

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