Dem Elizabeth Warren’s Frequent Liar Pro-Graham Destroyed by Platner’s Political Career Nosedive (WATCH)

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was one of Graham Platner’s biggest supporters. She was definitely the highest-profile Native American to endorse the now-former Democrat Senate candidate. Why former? On Wednesday night, Platner officially withdrew from the Maine Senate race. Warren is always an unintentional source of amusement. With Platner’s political career going down in flames, let’s revisit Warren’s bizarre excitement over his candidacy.

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Have a look. (WATCH)

Hey everyone,



Don't forget to take a moment to laugh at Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/7BazqFN08M — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

That little speech aged as well as an egg salad sandwich sitting on a picnic table in the Texas summer sun. — James Figlar (@figlarj) July 9, 2026

Apparently he only has the grit to fight his girlfriends — Lotz of Facts 🇺🇸 (@AgentLotz) July 9, 2026

Maybe she meant ‘the grit go against Elaine’ instead of ‘the grit go against the grain.’

Who can forget Warren going on the warpath for Platner? She says a guy with a Nazi tattoo is 'my kind of man.' (WATCH)

Elizabeth Warren on Graham Platner: "That's my kind of man." pic.twitter.com/sDXhnVzYRd — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2026

That’s right Fauxchahontas, you tell ‘em !! — SpinDaddy76 (@SpinDaddy76) July 9, 2026

Has Warren ever been right about anything in her life or political career?

Even when she was first stumping for him, we already knew a lot of damning information about his past.

He's the real deal. I mean, who doesn't have at least one Nazi tattoo? And so he rapes women. . .what good leftist doesn't? Everyone has a few bad habits, but he has the kind of character to fit right in here in Congress — J.R. (@1IJackAZ) July 9, 2026

Here’s why the dimwit Dems stuck with him for so long. To them he was their answer to MAGA. You see, they hate real men. They have a twisted view of masculinity. They’re so desperate they thought this was for sure their answer. Pocahontas could use a beer about now. — Greg Machacek (@gomach7) July 9, 2026

Democrats have a hard time connecting with men. If Platner is their conception of a real man, it’s understandable why they keep failing miserably with them. Like most of her Democrat colleagues, Warren officially yanked her endorsement of Platner on Tuesday.

She really is an Indian giver. Here’s more from The Hill:

Warren, in a statement, suggested a new candidate was needed to challenge Collins and that “there can be no tolerance for sexual assault.” “Now more than ever we need leaders in Washington who reflect our values,” Warren said. “There can be no tolerance for sexual assault. Working families are counting on Democrats to win the Senate election in Maine to unrig our economy and hold Donald Trump accountable. With so much at stake, the best path forward is for Graham Platner to step aside as the Democratic nominee and address these serious allegations outside this Senate race.”

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She had no problem with the first victim as well as the nazi tattoo. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) July 7, 2026

It took a rape accusation from a fellow Democrat for Warren and others in her party to finally distance themselves from Platner. At least we now know what it takes to end the Democrat Party’s love affair with a Nazi-tattooed, socialist sociopath. So there's that.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

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