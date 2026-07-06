Lyndsey Fifield Has a Question for Ruben Gallego and Dems After Their Sudden Turn on Graham Platner

After spending months defending Graham Platner from all the allegations against him (not to mention spinning away the whole Nazi tattoo issue), the Maine Democrat has finally become a burden to his party. They're now trying to cut him loose after yet another woman has come forward. This time the accuser is a Democrat who said that five years ago Platner sexually assaulted her while drunk.

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The Platner campaign quickly had their candidate put out a video saying that the allegation is serious, but false.

Right on cue, many Democrats who endorsed Platner and others who didn't weigh in negatively despite his obvious baggage started bailing out:

NEW:



Warren calls on Platner to drop out



“Now more than ever we need leaders in Washington who reflect our values. There can be no tolerance for sexual assault. Working families are counting on Democrats to win the Senate election in Maine to unrig our economy and hold Donald… — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 6, 2026

The allegations reported today are deeply disturbing. Character and accountability matter regardless of party. It’s time for Graham Platner to drop out and allow for someone else to be nominated and give Democrats the best chance to win this seat in November. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 6, 2026

These new allegations against Graham Platner are deeply troubling, and I commend the courage of the woman who has come forward to tell her story.



I urge Mr. Platner to consider what is best for Maine voters, and announce an end to his campaign. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) July 6, 2026

Could the Senate Democrat who also endorsed Eric Swalwell be a huge liar with either bad judgment or zero scruples before their candidate became untenable? Pick one.

Ro Khanna said he believed Lyndsey Fifield's previous allegation but endorsed Platner anyway:

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he believes the account of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's former girlfriend, Lyndsey Fifield, and urged Platner's campaign to stop attacking her and the journalists who reported on the allegations.



“I believe her,” Khanna tells… pic.twitter.com/jAndUizY49 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 7, 2026

Here's another Democrat who was all aboard the SS Platner until things fell apart:

The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious.



I am rescinding my endorsement. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 6, 2026

Add it all up, and Fifield had a question for Gallego that will without a doubt go unanswered:

Mine weren't sufficiently troubling or serious for you, right? https://t.co/4ZkTvKLUmY — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 6, 2026

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Unfortunately there will be a shortage of reporters calling out these Democrats, though perhaps some will perform a random act of actual journalism.

It's (D)ifferent when one of their own speaks out — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) July 6, 2026

It's always (D)ifferent with these people. Because (R)easons.



God, these people are horrible. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 6, 2026

Drag them, Lindsey. Drag all their asses. pic.twitter.com/OPWTZ2LkxU — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 7, 2026

Yes, please do drag them.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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