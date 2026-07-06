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Lyndsey Fifield Has a Question for Ruben Gallego and Dems After Their Sudden Turn on Graham Platner

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

After spending months defending Graham Platner from all the allegations against him (not to mention spinning away the whole Nazi tattoo issue), the Maine Democrat has finally become a burden to his party. They're now trying to cut him loose after yet another woman has come forward. This time the accuser is a Democrat who said that five years ago Platner sexually assaulted her while drunk. 

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The Platner campaign quickly had their candidate put out a video saying that the allegation is serious, but false

Right on cue, many Democrats who endorsed Platner and others who didn't weigh in negatively despite his obvious baggage started bailing out:

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Could the Senate Democrat who also endorsed Eric Swalwell be a huge liar with either bad judgment or zero scruples before their candidate became untenable? Pick one. 

Ro Khanna said he believed Lyndsey Fifield's previous allegation but endorsed Platner anyway:

Here's another Democrat who was all aboard the SS Platner until things fell apart: 

Add it all up, and Fifield had a question for Gallego that will without a doubt go unanswered: 

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Unfortunately there will be a shortage of reporters calling out these Democrats, though perhaps some will perform a random act of actual journalism. 

Yes, please do drag them. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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