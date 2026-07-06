Platner’s Backers Hit Delete: The Great Endorsement Purge Begins

Oh, the backtracking has begun. Not only will the America vs. Belgium Soccer Match be worth a watch tonight, but clocking who is deleting tweets supporting Platner will be fun too.

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Graham should drop out this is incredibly disappointing — Jack Cocchiarella 🌹 (@JDCocchiarella) July 6, 2026

I donated to Graham, had him on my show, and have posted a picture of a fundraiser of his I’ve attended. While I believed in his campaign and the message that drove it this is too far. This is not a win for one ideology or a loss for another this is about one person and he should… — Jack Cocchiarella 🌹 (@JDCocchiarella) July 6, 2026

I’m deleting my posts with Graham — Jack Cocchiarella 🌹 (@JDCocchiarella) July 6, 2026

First up is Jack Cocchiarella. Jack has a podcast and is the voice for young progressives. He went hard for Platner and welp, now he looks as dumb as he is.

Interesting how Graham Platner’s top supporter was kicked out of Dartmouth Dems following sexual assault allegations https://t.co/c0N4LcS7nC pic.twitter.com/scJDe3YdB8 — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) July 6, 2026

Just a reminder, Jack has his own history with sexual assault allegations. Dems of a feather, flock together.

Jack may be deleting, but oh, the internet is forever.

Platner defenders doing some "cleansing" https://t.co/nmBGY8Xjjm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2026

Then, there is Matt Stoller.

Oops! He got caught deleting, too!

So basically, the entire media complex has to delete their last six months of account history — Ben (@PBBen10) July 6, 2026

Basically.

The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious.



I am rescinding my endorsement. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 6, 2026

Ruben really is a terrible judge of character. First, he was besties with Swalwell and now this. At least Ruben didn't dirty delete.

Why didn’t you rescind it a month ago when they were made by a conservative woman? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 6, 2026

You always seem to endorse the biggest scumbags. It’s insane that a loser like you is in the senate in the first place. — Justin (@JustinUSA) July 6, 2026

The Platner Class needs to answer for the behavior they have been covering up https://t.co/ehTcAvvjfR — Magills (@magills_) July 6, 2026

They need to answer lots of questions.

I have been team "get behind the nominee no matter what" but this is beyond the pale. — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) July 6, 2026

I’m sorry but “we are taking time to reflect on the best path forward” is not an option on the table. Either it’s false and you campaign with vigor or it’s true and you get out / apologize to everyone you let down. https://t.co/PzCtMD5XEc — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 6, 2026

When Graham lost Tim with the pearl necklace, it was all over for him.

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