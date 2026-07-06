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Platner’s Backers Hit Delete: The Great Endorsement Purge Begins

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Oh, the backtracking has begun. Not only will the America vs. Belgium Soccer Match be worth a watch tonight, but clocking who is deleting tweets supporting Platner will be fun too.

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First up is Jack Cocchiarella. Jack has a podcast and is the voice for young progressives. He went hard for Platner and welp, now he looks as dumb as he is.

Just a reminder, Jack has his own history with sexual assault allegations. Dems of a feather, flock together.

Jack may be deleting, but oh, the internet is forever. 

Then, there is Matt Stoller. 

Oops! He got caught deleting, too!

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Basically.

Ruben really is a terrible judge of character. First, he was besties with Swalwell and now this. At least Ruben didn't dirty delete.

They need to answer lots of questions. 

When Graham lost Tim with the pearl necklace, it was all over for him.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY RUBEN GALLEGO TIM MILLER GRAHAM PLATNER

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