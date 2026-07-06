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The Odyssey’s Lupita Nyong'o Would Ask Homer Why He Gave Women So Little Screen Time

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 06, 2026
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We haven't heard of an actress trying so hard to sabotage a movie she's in since Rachel Zegler sank Disney's live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," abbreviated to just "Snow White" because the dwarves were going to be replaced by magical beings. This was November of 2024, and Zegeler had a lot to get off her chest about the "genocide" in Gaza and President Donald Trump's reelection. Variety reported that Disney even hired a social media guru to save the film from Zegler. It was a massive bomb. 

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Speaking of massive bombs, Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan is coming out with his version of "The Odyssey" on July 17, and the final trailer has been getting savaged online.

Sixty thousand likes and 428,000 dislikes for the YouTube trailer.

The film's casting decisions are a big part of the backlash. It's not true that Ellen "Elliot" Page was cast as Achilles, but she's still in the movie with her scrawny little noodle arms as part of Odysseus' crew. There was also some question over casting Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. And now there will be even more questions. While promoting the film, she was given one question to ask Homer, and she decided she'd ask the epic poet why women didn't get more screen time.

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His record has been nearly flawless. We haven't seen "The Odyssey" yet, only the trailer, so we can only assume this is his first terrible film.

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***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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