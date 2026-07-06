The Odyssey’s Lupita Nyong'o Would Ask Homer Why He Gave Women So Little Screen Time

We haven't heard of an actress trying so hard to sabotage a movie she's in since Rachel Zegler sank Disney's live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," abbreviated to just "Snow White" because the dwarves were going to be replaced by magical beings. This was November of 2024, and Zegeler had a lot to get off her chest about the "genocide" in Gaza and President Donald Trump's reelection. Variety reported that Disney even hired a social media guru to save the film from Zegler. It was a massive bomb.

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Speaking of massive bombs, Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan is coming out with his version of "The Odyssey" on July 17, and the final trailer has been getting savaged online.

428k dislikes.



This is the most embarrassing moment of Chris Nolan’s career. He will be remembered as a weak man who bowed to a dying, immoral agenda.



Woke Hollywood is dead. pic.twitter.com/G4i6GwTl0M — Homer Pavlos (@HomerPavlos) July 5, 2026

Sixty thousand likes and 428,000 dislikes for the YouTube trailer.

The film's casting decisions are a big part of the backlash. It's not true that Ellen "Elliot" Page was cast as Achilles, but she's still in the movie with her scrawny little noodle arms as part of Odysseus' crew. There was also some question over casting Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. And now there will be even more questions. While promoting the film, she was given one question to ask Homer, and she decided she'd ask the epic poet why women didn't get more screen time.

"What 1 thing would you say to Homer?"



Lupita Nyong'o (Helen Of Troy): "How do you feel about the screen time given to women?"



pic.twitter.com/nYHziBDuSp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 6, 2026

I really like a lot of Nolan movies but this thing needs to be an epic bomb that makes Supergirl look good by comparison



This movie deserves to be a smoking crater in the balance sheet of the studio https://t.co/GmC330JMls — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 6, 2026

I love this for Christopher Nolan. This is exactly what he deserves.



You made your DEI hire so you could win an Oscar. You increased her fame and her bank account several times over.



And did you think she would be grateful for that?



That’s not how communists work. https://t.co/Oc110nj6fr — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 6, 2026

What bothers me about this clip is not her incredibly predictable and trite response, it's the canned reactions of the two men who clearly know they must pretend she said something stunningly original & brave — CiroccoDruid (@stillnotking75) July 6, 2026

These actresses literally need clauses in their contracts to not say things that ruin the movie or face financial backlash, they literally are tanking movies but to be fair the casting is the main issue, picking the wrong women. — Freebird For Life (@rebelfreebird1) July 6, 2026

She, after Rachel Ziegler and Milly Alcock, is the worst person to play Helen of Troy.



She is in no way “the face that launched 1000 ships”



Nolan should be ashamed for trying to pander so he can win an Oscar.



This movie deserves to bomb. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) July 6, 2026

If there were a way to make me want to see this movie even less, she just found it.



Imagine a world in which conservatives stopped supporting people who hate them. — Escaped from NY (@Escaped_from_NY) July 6, 2026

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They can’t stop. They don’t know how to stop. They cannot even just take the honor of being a movie star of one of the oldest stories ever. — Jankee (@jankin8tor) July 6, 2026

Shocking how Christopher Nolan decided to set his legacy on fire. — NullCast 🇨🇦 (@nullcast357) July 6, 2026

I didn’t think this movie could get any worse. The more they put out the more I am proven wrong — respicepostte (@respicepostte1) July 6, 2026

Everything is envy, resentment, gotcha, and "who's laughing now," from artists who never create anything original themselves. What a joyless existence. — Erika Ahern (@ErikaAhern2) July 6, 2026

Another Leftist actress burying the source material of a film they are going to star in. Box office poison. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 6, 2026

She went to Yale and received a graduate degree in art, also had never heard of the Odyssey before the movie.



We live in DEI hell. — Will Parkinson, Incel (@willwparkinson) July 6, 2026

Imagine being given such a big role and still being ungrateful. — Mahendra (@manmahendrasgh) July 6, 2026

Chris Nolan deserves this. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 6, 2026

His record has been nearly flawless. We haven't seen "The Odyssey" yet, only the trailer, so we can only assume this is his first terrible film.

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I'm convinced this woman still hasn't read the book. Penelope is one of the strongest female characters ever written, her choices are crucial to the plot and her relationship with Ulysses feels almost shockingly modern. — MOB (@spacefeudalist) July 6, 2026

Yeah, I was on the fence of watching this movie. Thanks for helping me make a decision. Pass. — Eduardo Z (@Zedrue) July 6, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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