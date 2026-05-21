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Another RINO Got Crushed

'Because You Never Know When the Last One Is': Kyle Busch Passes Away at 41 Years Old

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:40 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File, File


Two-time NASCAR Cup champion, husband, and father Kyle Busch has died at the far-too-young age of 41. 

The tragic news was announced by NASCAR late this afternoon to the dismay of racing fans. 

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Aside from his young age and the family he leaves behind, what makes Busch's death so upsetting is that he had not made any serious or chronic illness public. 

At the time of this writing, no cause of death has been announced. His family had released a statement earlier that he had been hospitalized with 'a severe illness.'

... understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.

On X, many fans recalled that just 10 days ago, at a race in Watkins Glen, NY, Busch had requested his team to find him a doctor during the race.

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It is not clear why Busch had asked for a doctor to meet him after the race. It has been reported that it was due to a sinus cold. Busch himself acknowledged that he had a substantial cough.

None of this may be relevant to Busch's cause of death, but naturally, many are concerned.

Regardless of how he died, his fans loved watching him race. 

Fellow drivers were equally devastated. 

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... I keep thinking about Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, and the entire Busch family right now. That’s where my heart is.

Busch and his wife, Samantha, were married in 2010. Their son was born in 2015 and their daughter in 2022. Busch is also survived by both of his parents and his older brother, Kurt, also a NASCAR driver.

His charity efforts over the years were mostly dedicated to helping underprivileged children and shelter dogs. 

On the track, Busch was respected and loved for his competitive nature, earning the nicknames 'Rowdy' and 'Wild Thing.' Among his laundry list of accolades, he holds the NASCAR record for most wins across all three of its national series: NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck.  

It was in his most recent truck series win, less than a week ago, that Busch gave a statement about why winning still meant so much to him. 

Sadly, his statement turned out to be tragically prophetic. 

'You never know when the last one is.'

Rest in peace, Kyle Busch. And our prayers go out to the entire Busch family. 

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NORTH CAROLINA SPORTS USA

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