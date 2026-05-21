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Maine Senate Dem Candidate Graham Platner: Time Magazine's Latest Nazi-Chic Cover Boy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 21, 2026
meme

Rolling Stone put the 'Boston Bomber' on their cover and now Time is putting the Democrat's favorite Nazi on its cover. What a world!

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Apparently, they are trying to make this guy look edgy and desirable with this look. He just looks like he's looking for his next place to commit a crime.

Just be grateful the walls of the porta-potties he's used can't talk. That would be a nightmare.

Democrats need serious mental health. 

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He probably has this magazine cover framed in his office. 

That's the shameful part. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MENTAL HEALTH GRAHAM PLATNER

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