Maine Senate Dem Candidate Graham Platner: Time Magazine's Latest Nazi-Chic Cover Boy

Rolling Stone put the 'Boston Bomber' on their cover and now Time is putting the Democrat's favorite Nazi on its cover. What a world!

TIME’s new cover: Even in this antiestablishment political moment, Graham Platner’s rise has been remarkable. His candidacy is forcing the party to come to terms with what it’s willing to risk in exchange for a fighter https://t.co/1ExIrgNTaY pic.twitter.com/Yc1uLkzUUk — TIME (@TIME) May 21, 2026

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Apparently, they are trying to make this guy look edgy and desirable with this look. He just looks like he's looking for his next place to commit a crime.

Not the first time a guy sporting a Totenkopf has appeared on the cover of Time Magazine. https://t.co/OxQFTRkjcC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2026

You know who else was featured on the cover of TIME? https://t.co/5WwqoVIGVV — Magills (@magills_) May 21, 2026

Just be grateful the walls of the porta-potties he's used can't talk. That would be a nightmare.

Germany also had some antiestablishment movements that he enjoys! https://t.co/3kj24Vflgo — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) May 21, 2026

He has a Nazi tattoo, said we should leave an American soldier to die, and bragged about sleeping with Thai prostitutes even while married.



You people need serious mental help. https://t.co/NjWt4MMiTv — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 21, 2026

Democrats need serious mental health.

After many long discussions, the democrats have reached an ultimate conclusion on what they’re willing to risk in exchange for a fighter. A final solution. https://t.co/CMRj1gbsTv — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 21, 2026

It's pretty impressive that Graham Platner is the SECOND Nazi that Time magazine put on the cover. https://t.co/EetFkQa5FP pic.twitter.com/WsM5IxiBAN — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) May 21, 2026

He probably has this magazine cover framed in his office.

Promoting an actual Nazi now… how brave! — Ben Woods 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@BenWoods110686) May 21, 2026

Yes, we’re quite aware of how much Time admires Nazis. pic.twitter.com/hKgLfXDFZp — Craig Ray (@caustinray) May 21, 2026

That's the shameful part.

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