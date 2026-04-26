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Some On The Left Are Already Trying to Luigi Mangione the Trump Assassin Who Failed Last Night

justmindy
justmindy | 4:35 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's very clear at this point, the man that tried to shoot Trump was a crazed Leftist. He has clearly bought all the Left-wing rhetoric. 

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The fear now is the Left will make this idiot a hero. They probably will. 

Rolling Stone will put him on the cover the way they did the Boston Marathon Bomber.

They are probably photoshopping him right now. 

That really made them mad. They don't like when the shooter fails. 

Very thin with a terrible hairline and not muscular at all. 

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The scariest part is the Left would be dancing in the street if the shooter had been successful. They wouldn't even try to hide it.

Oh, the Left has absolutely convinced themselves they are the good guys and they must get rid of those on the Right.

The shooter is weak and ugly, the hero the Left deserves.

The gofundme has already been started. 

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That's a scary thought. 

If he would have been killed, they would say the Right killed him to silence him and he was a patsy. There is no winning with the Left.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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ANDY NGO DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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