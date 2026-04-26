Some On The Left Are Already Trying to Luigi Mangione the Trump Assassin Who Failed Last Night

It's very clear at this point, the man that tried to shoot Trump was a crazed Leftist. He has clearly bought all the Left-wing rhetoric.

NEW: Cole Allen wrote a manifesto saying he was targeting Trump officials:



"I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." pic.twitter.com/kYiSz49fIn — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2026

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The fear now is the Left will make this idiot a hero. They probably will.

The left is going to Luigi Mangione him.



He’ll get at least one glowing profile in a major magazine. https://t.co/NXtI2qTD8z — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 26, 2026

Rolling Stone will put him on the cover the way they did the Boston Marathon Bomber.

Guessing rolling stone will have him on the cover with a glowing article praising him — Goat Fieri (@FieriGoat) April 26, 2026

They are probably photoshopping him right now.

Eh, probably not because he wasn't successful. https://t.co/nvGQuoMlLd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2026

That really made them mad. They don't like when the shooter fails.

@TheAtlantic is the odd on favorite https://t.co/VhFnGoelIA — Temu Illinois Irish James (@blackdoglurking) April 26, 2026

They won’t Luigi Mangione him. He’s not good looking enough. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 26, 2026

Very thin with a terrible hairline and not muscular at all.

The only thing separating him from a large minority of Americans at this point, is the last modicum of self restraint in civil society. My confidence level in the left’s ability to self-police is practically nonexistent at this point. — Charlie Anthony (@ant58431) April 26, 2026

The scariest part is the Left would be dancing in the street if the shooter had been successful. They wouldn't even try to hide it.

"Mass psychosis" is when a deranged psychopath sounds just like you so you conclude that psychotic behavior must be normal instead of doing some introspection pic.twitter.com/2GkuLdZMid — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) April 26, 2026

Oh, the Left has absolutely convinced themselves they are the good guys and they must get rid of those on the Right.

I don't see it. To the left, Luigi Mangione was basically the guy who was created by the Captain America serum. This guy is the pre-serum Steve Rogers. — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝 𝙶 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DeadCode) April 26, 2026

The shooter is weak and ugly, the hero the Left deserves.

Far-left extremists have gathered outside the Portland ICE facility to celebrate the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. They say they want to start a @gofundme for the gunman suspect. https://t.co/LL5Wboi7Vq — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 26, 2026

The gofundme has already been started.

He is 100% gonna be acquitted in DC. — Paul Ash (@Foster52RED) April 26, 2026

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Just wait until they try and get an impartial jury in DC... — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) April 26, 2026

That's a scary thought.

Which is why Van Jones, whom I often don’t agree with, was right in a take he had last night. He wish he hadn’t survived, because they will put him on a pedestal now. — JWack (@JWacker10) April 26, 2026

If he would have been killed, they would say the Right killed him to silence him and he was a patsy. There is no winning with the Left.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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