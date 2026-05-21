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Hostin, We Have a Problem: Sunny Lies on The View, Claims BLM Riots Caused Very Limited Destruction

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on May 21, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Oh, 'The View', a show under the ABC News Division, is at it again.

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Sunny is, once again, wrong and very loud.

Actually, it was very destructive. Many people lost homes and businesses, some people lost their lives, and it was much more harmful than January 6. 

But, that was different or something because reasons.

Thankfully, God is merciful because none of us deserve His grace. 

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It's ABC's daily contribution to the DNC's outreach effort. They put brainless puppet Alyssa Farah Griffin in a seat and allow her to stare around blankly and twitch occasionally and claim she is their 'conservative' view. That shows what they think about conservative women. 

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That would be Sunny!

People talk about AI slop, but this mess is way more damaging. 

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ABC NEWS BLACK LIVES MATTER RIOTS SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

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