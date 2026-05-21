Hostin, We Have a Problem: Sunny Lies on The View, Claims BLM Riots Caused Very Limited Destruction

Oh, 'The View', a show under the ABC News Division, is at it again.

Sunny Hostin defends the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. She claims there was only "very limited destruction of property and violence." pic.twitter.com/8TWNsP2DEE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2026

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Sunny is, once again, wrong and very loud.

Actually, it was very destructive. Many people lost homes and businesses, some people lost their lives, and it was much more harmful than January 6.

The BLM riots caused over $2 Billion in damage and there were "31 known homicides associated with the protests".



But sure, yeah, whatever. https://t.co/KMRO7ujaNB pic.twitter.com/5KJlWL1T8E — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) May 21, 2026

But, that was different or something because reasons.

The "uprising," as she calls it. A sympathetic way to describe the sustained looting and burning of ~200 US municipalities over five months, with varying degrees of intensity.



One thing I hope my book accomplishes is convincing the persuadable that the violent and riotous are… https://t.co/BcJTD8yziB — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 21, 2026

All destruction is limited, or none of us would be here. https://t.co/9v0Dg2sR4O — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 21, 2026

Thankfully, God is merciful because none of us deserve His grace.

There are so many stories from the BLM Terrorist Attacks that are not well known.



This poor misguided girl drove up from Oceanside and wound up dead from a fentanyl overdose in a vagrant tent in Echo Park.



Nithya Raman marched to keep the homeless in Echo Park btw. https://t.co/BfYWjMLiol pic.twitter.com/nBZmCbVaxL — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) May 21, 2026

“Sunny Hostin defends the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. She claims there was only very limited destruction of property and violence."



How is this show still on the air? https://t.co/6ckic7nhD1 pic.twitter.com/ztKY1D3JoX — Al (@AlBeachGuy) May 21, 2026

Oh surprise surprise @Alyssafarah “disagrees” on property damage but doesn’t have the backbone to stand up and prove Sunny wrong….



Typical sellout behavior because she’s getting a nice paycheck to be a feckless “conservative” https://t.co/4wbmjdalHV — Dakota Moyer (@DakotaMoyer02) May 21, 2026

It's ABC's daily contribution to the DNC's outreach effort. They put brainless puppet Alyssa Farah Griffin in a seat and allow her to stare around blankly and twitch occasionally and claim she is their 'conservative' view. That shows what they think about conservative women.

PANTS

ON

FIRE

Even Wikipedia says "arson, vandalism, and looting that occurred between May 26 and June 8 caused approximately $1–2 billion in insured damages nationally...By June 2020, more than 19 people had died in relation to the unrest." https://t.co/n7rauHBZsp — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 21, 2026

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That would be Sunny!

Why is @TheView still on the air, @ABC? This is a freaking joke. I'm in the Twin Cities, and I know how "limited" the multiple nights of fires, of gunshots, of blocked freeways were.



Screw you, "Sunny" Hostin, and screw the @kstp who allowed this crap to go out on your airwaves. https://t.co/jZzuYHl8rS — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) May 21, 2026

People talk about AI slop, but this mess is way more damaging.

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