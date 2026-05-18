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The View to a Shill: Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Use Their ‘ABC News’ Program to Endorse Democrat Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 18, 2026
Townhall Media

Since 2014, The View has been part of ABC News. That means the hosts of the show can share their opinions, but are still on shaky ground if they outright endorse a political party. It’s no secret that The View’s viewpoint leans heavily to the left. On Monday, co-host Sunny Hostin gave a full-throated endorsement of the Democrat Party while lying (no surprise there) about Republicans taking away the black vote.

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Have a listen. (WATCH)

Exactly, no legal citizens have lost the right to vote, no matter how loudly the Democrat Party shouts it or their legacy media cohorts amplify it.

Republicans are moving to draft new congressional maps for red states. This became imperative for some states like Louisiana since SCOTUS recently ruled that race-based districts were unconstitutional. Democrats have been gerrymandering for years, but are losing their minds now that Republicans are moving to counter it.

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The answer is zero.

Pretend Republican Ana Navarro joined Hostin in her ‘vote Democrat’ chorus. Again, not a surprise. (READ)

Fake Republican Ana Navarro demands everyone vote Democrat:

"What I will say is this, though, this tells us why as long as Republicans are in power in the majority there will never be accountability, there will never be checks and balances, there will never be oversight.

So if Americans want this to end, want the abuses of power checked, they have got to vote Democrats in in November, period."

Here’s Navarro and her get-out-the-vote contribution to the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

DNC: ‘Thanks, Ana, Sunny, and friends at The View and ABC News!’

Commenters suggest it’s time for the FCC and the Federal Election Commission to be involved.

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We really don’t.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

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