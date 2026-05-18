The View to a Shill: Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Use Their ‘ABC News’ Program to Endorse Democrat Party

Since 2014, The View has been part of ABC News. That means the hosts of the show can share their opinions, but are still on shaky ground if they outright endorse a political party. It’s no secret that The View’s viewpoint leans heavily to the left. On Monday, co-host Sunny Hostin gave a full-throated endorsement of the Democrat Party while lying (no surprise there) about Republicans taking away the black vote.

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Have a listen. (WATCH)

ABC News comes out in support of Democrats for the midterms.

Engaging in stochastic terrorism, Sunny Hostin suggests Republican are the only party gerrymandering and are trying to "take away the black vote." pic.twitter.com/unkgaRyuBg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 18, 2026

The black puppets are useful again to trot out and pretend like we all live in 1965 or that blacks have lost their right to vote all together. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) May 18, 2026

Take away the black vote? That's preposterous, they can vote, just the illegals can't. — TheDeenster (@TheDeenster2) May 18, 2026

Exactly, no legal citizens have lost the right to vote, no matter how loudly the Democrat Party shouts it or their legacy media cohorts amplify it.

Republicans are moving to draft new congressional maps for red states. This became imperative for some states like Louisiana since SCOTUS recently ruled that race-based districts were unconstitutional. Democrats have been gerrymandering for years, but are losing their minds now that Republicans are moving to counter it.

How many Republican seats are in the NE states??? I’ll wait…, — rjclf (@rjclf) May 18, 2026

The answer is zero.

Pretend Republican Ana Navarro joined Hostin in her ‘vote Democrat’ chorus. Again, not a surprise. (READ)

Fake Republican Ana Navarro demands everyone vote Democrat: "What I will say is this, though, this tells us why as long as Republicans are in power in the majority there will never be accountability, there will never be checks and balances, there will never be oversight. So if Americans want this to end, want the abuses of power checked, they have got to vote Democrats in in November, period."

Here’s Navarro and her get-out-the-vote contribution to the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Fake Republican Ana Navarro demands everyone vote Democrat:



"What I will say is this, though, this tells us why as long as Republicans are in power in the majority there will never be accountability, there will never be checks and balances, there will never be oversight.



So if… pic.twitter.com/Y3ZphFYUMG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 18, 2026

DNC: ‘Thanks, Ana, Sunny, and friends at The View and ABC News!’

Commenters suggest it’s time for the FCC and the Federal Election Commission to be involved.

Yap dog Ana literally saying "vote Democrats" is the ABC network blatantly promoting a political party. This CANNOT be allowed. This isn't just a matter for the FCC the Federal Election Commission must get involved. @BrendanCarrFCC @FEC — Peter Torkamada (@PTorkamata) May 18, 2026

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This time they've gone too far. Federal Election Commission laws prohibit the use of airtime to promote a political party. Time to alert the @FEC and shut this garbage show down. And no whining from these View hags or ABC network which is donating their airtime to the Democrats. — Peter Torkamada (@PTorkamata) May 18, 2026

If you're fed up with ABC illegally donating their airtime to promote the Democratic party via "The View" visit the Federal Election Commission website. You'll find contact information to register a formal complaint. We don't have to tolerate this trash.https://t.co/U0b6fR9N6r — Peter Torkamada (@PTorkamata) May 18, 2026

We really don’t.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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