Sonny Hostin Says Her Kids Have Fewer Civil Rights Since SCOTUS Ended Race-Based Congressional Districts

It’s been nothing but lies, hyperbole, and histrionics from Democrats since Wednesday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling against race-based congressional district gerrymandering. Who knew equality would upset so many Democrats? The harpies of ABC’s The View lost their minds over the 6-3 decision. Sunny Hostin was arguably the worst.

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It was a cloudy day for Sunny as tears threatened to rain from her eyes on-air. (WATCH)

A “devastated” Sunny Hostin is near tears over SCOTUS ending race-based congressional districts:



“I have been discriminated against. And now I have to tell my children that they have less civil rights than I did when I was born."



Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/3FGlPMi62C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Those tears are like maple syrup on my pancakes. 😋 — Sasha the Wonder Dog 🇺🇸☘️ (@livesuperior1) April 30, 2026

They make all flapjacks taste extra sweet. Don’t hold back on us, Sunny.

Posters say that for someone who claims to be so discriminated against, Hostin sure is living the good life, choosing to live in the predominantly white and wealthy hamlet of Purchase, New York.

If only all of us could be so unfairly discriminated against. 🙄

Sunny’s annual salary: pic.twitter.com/kv6WuHbiW3 — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) April 30, 2026

Discriminate against me, por favor. pic.twitter.com/sKgShyD9Ei — J Nolan (@tracisfine) April 30, 2026

As she goes home to her mansion to cry with her children on how racist America is. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) April 30, 2026

Exactly. Sunny preaches oppression from her lofty societal perch. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

She’s the kind of person who would complain of back pain from all the piles of money she sleeps on—the poor dear.

Hostin is lying that her children now have fewer civil rights. And by ‘children’ we mean young adults.

LOL. Imagine pretending your grown ass children are little kids to emotionally blackmail your audience... pic.twitter.com/TaykFjoIau — NERKISH (@NerkNews) April 30, 2026

Seriously. She’s also set to turn 58 years old this year—trying to gaslight that audience into thinking she’s 38. 😂 — IT'S A 'U' THING (@ItsAUThingBlog) April 30, 2026

I was literally thinking "there's no way her kids are children unless she had a surrogate at like 50.." — YOU ARE IN A CULT (@trashkais) April 30, 2026

OMG! These are the CHILDREN she needs to inform about the loss of their civil rights? 🤡 — Dzenma (@Dzenmar) April 30, 2026

Hopefully, they’re smart enough to know Mom is spouting nonsense.

For all their talk of civil rights, Democrats are almost unanimously in favor of race-based congressional districts.

There are roughly 60 Black members of the House today — the highest number ever — and many were elected in districts where most voters are white. That reality complicates the idea that representation only works when districts are drawn by race. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 30, 2026

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Can they not see that race based districts was flat out racism? Amazing. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 30, 2026

"My racism is the GOOD kind of racism, though!" — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) April 30, 2026

That "racism" is (D)ifferent... — X-OT 🇺🇲 (@XOT2020) April 30, 2026

Most of them don’t care about any of that. This is about losing power that they’ve come to rely on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Democrats crave power, but you’d think they’d draw the line at using racism to get it. Turns out they do draw the line, it’s just around black populations on a congressional map. Thankfully, SCOTUS has correctly ruled this overtly racist political practice to be unconstitutional.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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