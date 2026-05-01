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Sonny Hostin Says Her Kids Have Fewer Civil Rights Since SCOTUS Ended Race-Based Congressional Districts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:03 AM on May 01, 2026
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

It’s been nothing but lies, hyperbole, and histrionics from Democrats since Wednesday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling against race-based congressional district gerrymandering. Who knew equality would upset so many Democrats? The harpies of ABC’s The View lost their minds over the 6-3 decision. Sunny Hostin was arguably the worst.

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It was a cloudy day for Sunny as tears threatened to rain from her eyes on-air. (WATCH)

They make all flapjacks taste extra sweet. Don’t hold back on us, Sunny.

Posters say that for someone who claims to be so discriminated against, Hostin sure is living the good life, choosing to live in the predominantly white and wealthy hamlet of Purchase, New York.

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She’s the kind of person who would complain of back pain from all the piles of money she sleeps on—the poor dear.

Hostin is lying that her children now have fewer civil rights. And by ‘children’ we mean young adults.

Hopefully, they’re smart enough to know Mom is spouting nonsense.

For all their talk of civil rights, Democrats are almost unanimously in favor of race-based congressional districts.

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Democrats crave power, but you’d think they’d draw the line at using racism to get it. Turns out they do draw the line, it’s just around black populations on a congressional map. Thankfully, SCOTUS has correctly ruled this overtly racist political practice to be unconstitutional.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUNNY HOSTIN SUPREME COURT THE VIEW

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