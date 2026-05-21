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Another RINO Got Crushed

Mastermind Behind $250 Million Feeding Our Future Scam Sentenced; Rep. Ilhan Omar Speechless

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Here's some good news. Aimee Bock, the woman behind a $250 million COVID-era fraud scheme in Minnesota called Feeding Our Future, has been sentenced to 41.5 years in prison, after the defense asked for three years. The program was allegedly meant to feed hungry children who weren't getting school lunches since the schools were closed due to the pandemic, but next to no meals were actually distributed. 

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Here's FBI Director Kash Patel:

What's that? She said Rep. Ilhan Omar knew? Here's Omar, who held a campaign event at the Safari Restaurant, whose owner was convicted in connection with the scheme, promoting the program.

Omar didn't have much to say about the Feeding Our Future scam when asked on Wednesday:

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The post continues:

… to answer, and literally runs off like A COWARD. 

She KNEW. She’s been covering for the largest pandemic fraud in American history happening right in her district. Now she’s dodging accountability like her life depends on it.

House GOP, issue the legally binding subpoenas NOW. No more games. No more protecting radical Somali fraudsters in Congress.

The walls are closing in on Ilhan Omar.

If only. Somali day cares without any children, and Somali restaurants that didn't provide any meals to hungry kids.

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Where is the money? And what's going to be done about the people Bock said knew all about it? And this is just Minnesota, which, admittedly, is fraud central.

***

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COVID-19 CRIME FBI ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

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