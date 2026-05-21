Mastermind Behind $250 Million Feeding Our Future Scam Sentenced; Rep. Ilhan Omar Speechless

Here's some good news. Aimee Bock, the woman behind a $250 million COVID-era fraud scheme in Minnesota called Feeding Our Future, has been sentenced to 41.5 years in prison, after the defense asked for three years. The program was allegedly meant to feed hungry children who weren't getting school lunches since the schools were closed due to the pandemic, but next to no meals were actually distributed.

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Here's FBI Director Kash Patel:

After @FBI investigation - the mastermind behind the Feeding our Future scandal in Minnesota defrauding public COVID funds of over $250 million was just sentenced to 41.5 years in prison pic.twitter.com/FLjtGvyp69 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 21, 2026

Aimee Bock sentenced to 41 years for $250M fraud, billing taxpayers for meals that ‘never actually fed any children.’

She says Ilhan Omar knew. Minnesota fraud losses now in the billions. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) May 21, 2026

What's that? She said Rep. Ilhan Omar knew? Here's Omar, who held a campaign event at the Safari Restaurant, whose owner was convicted in connection with the scheme, promoting the program.

Here’s Ilhan Omar promoting the Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis for feeding kids.



The owner, who donated to her campaign, was convicted in the feeding our future $250 million fraud scheme



They stole hundreds of millions of dollars from hungry children. pic.twitter.com/9vWHyP2GBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2025

Omar didn't have much to say about the Feeding Our Future scam when asked on Wednesday:

🚨 ILHAN OMAR NEEDS TO BE PROSECUTED AND DEPORTED!



Fox News hits her with the direct question on the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal:



“Did you ask Minnesota Democrats to block the subpoena? Will you cooperate with House Oversight and turn over documents?”



She rages, refuses… pic.twitter.com/AFi7wj0P4a — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 20, 2026

The post continues:

… to answer, and literally runs off like A COWARD. She KNEW. She’s been covering for the largest pandemic fraud in American history happening right in her district. Now she’s dodging accountability like her life depends on it. House GOP, issue the legally binding subpoenas NOW. No more games. No more protecting radical Somali fraudsters in Congress. The walls are closing in on Ilhan Omar.

If only. Somali day cares without any children, and Somali restaurants that didn't provide any meals to hungry kids.

What about Ilhan Omar?? — SilenceDoGood (@SilenceDoGood64) May 21, 2026

She stated that @GovTimWalz and AG Ellison knew all about it, so we’ll be expecting their arrests soon, right? — HoneyBadger12 (@KMN34223) May 21, 2026

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Great job! But she doesn't look like the "mastermind".



We all know who they are. — Mike Schultz (@schult70031) May 21, 2026

Excellent



Hopefully the first domino to fall



I’d be stunned if this didn’t reach the highest levels of the MN and other state governments — Sarah (@zfg_gfy) May 21, 2026

That's is great news. But where is the money?? — tampakeys 🇺🇸 (@tampakeys) May 21, 2026

Where is the money? And what's going to be done about the people Bock said knew all about it? And this is just Minnesota, which, admittedly, is fraud central.

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