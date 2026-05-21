Minnesota Fraud Defendant 'On the Run' After Jumping From Fourth Story Balcony to Escape

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, the owner of a Minnesota "day care" that Nick Shirley investigated has been charged with fraud. The day care allegedly pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January after Shirley's investigation.

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Another alleged Minnesota fraudster targeted for arrest this morning reportedly jumped from a fourth-story balcony and made a successful run for it.

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI just announced one of the Minnesota fraudsters targeted with arrest this morning jumped out of a FOUR STORY BALCONY, and is now on the run



Video of the suspect can be seen below.



FIND HIM AND DENY HIM BOND!



He CANNOT be allowed to flee the country!



Anyone… pic.twitter.com/EgQpZgtoRv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

"… with info should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to the FBI's website."

BREAKING: Mohammad Omar on the run as the DOJ files fraud charges in $90M bust



He jumped off a roof and hopped off



The FBI is asking for any tips pic.twitter.com/57v6vtUxuT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2026

Mohammed Omar, you say? That sounds Somali. Fox News reports:

Newly released video showed the dramatic escape of a fugitive wanted for $3.3 million in Medicaid fraud as he fled from federal authorities. Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, 32, was spotted on video running away from federal agents before seemingly falling on the pavement and hopping away on one foot. Omar is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud, according to officials. The charges come after authorities uncovered a scheme to submit $3.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which roughly $3.2 million was paid.

He hopped away on one foot? Catch this guy!

That doesn't necessarily mean he is guilty. Sometimes people just want some exercise. 🤣 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2026

Jumping off the balcony is WAY easier than walking down the stairs.



We can learn a thing or two from the Somalis — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

You’ll probably find him in the ER seeking medical attention for his broken ankle. — Sammy Traysett (@SammyTrayslhap) May 21, 2026

Maybe check the local urgent care facility and ask the radiologist because he clearly broke an ankle. — VirginiaCottage (@CottageVirginia) May 21, 2026

Insane. Fraud suspect jumps off a 4th-story balcony and bolts while taxpayers eat millions stolen from kids' nutrition programs. Hunt him down, deny bond, and make damn sure he never flees again. — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) May 21, 2026

Not on the run...definitely on the limp — Michael Henson (@mreedh_73) May 21, 2026

Great, not only did he steal from the tax payers but now we get to pay his medical bill for getting hurt. pic.twitter.com/M5PWG3iQvy — Mav911 (@mfenton911) May 21, 2026

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He can’t be more than a hop, skip and jump away.



Maybe check the governor’s mansion? — Jamazel (@JRAzeltine) May 21, 2026

He knows the fed will bring the hammer down. No sweet deals in some Minnesota court. Throw the book at him. — USA Carries The Torch (@CluebatMaximus) May 21, 2026

If this guys is wearing flip flops, and the DOJ can’t catch him…



We have much bigger problems. — 🇺🇸 Rolo 🇺🇸 (@Rolo_1776) May 21, 2026

He'll probably just blend in with a group of the hundreds of others of Mohammed Omars in Minnesota.

Just your average “Minnesota Man.” — Bruce Schultz (@BruceSc76256094) May 21, 2026

"On the run."

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