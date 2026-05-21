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Minnesota Fraud Defendant 'On the Run' After Jumping From Fourth Story Balcony to Escape

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 21, 2026
Meme

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, the owner of a Minnesota "day care" that Nick Shirley investigated has been charged with fraud. The day care allegedly pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January after Shirley's investigation.

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Another alleged Minnesota fraudster targeted for arrest this morning reportedly jumped from a fourth-story balcony and made a successful run for it. 

"… with info should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to the FBI's website."

Mohammed Omar, you say? That sounds Somali. Fox News reports:

Newly released video showed the dramatic escape of a fugitive wanted for $3.3 million in Medicaid fraud as he fled from federal authorities.

Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, 32, was spotted on video running away from federal agents before seemingly falling on the pavement and hopping away on one foot.

Omar is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud, according to officials.

The charges come after authorities uncovered a scheme to submit $3.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which roughly $3.2 million was paid.

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He hopped away on one foot? Catch this guy!

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He'll probably just blend in with a group of the hundreds of others of Mohammed Omars in Minnesota.

"On the run."

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