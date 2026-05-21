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MN Daycare Owner Nick Shirley Investigated Has Been Charged With Fraud (Remember Who CNN Focused On?)

Doug P. | 12:30 PM on May 21, 2026
Journalism meme

Complaints and claims from many Democrats about citizen journo Nick Shirley are still aging badly as massive fraud continues to be exposed with his assistance. 

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Here's the latest example: 

Remember when Democrats like Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom were basically saying that Nick Shirley is the real problem? Good times

The owner of a Minneapolis day care featured in a viral video by Nick Shirley exposing fraud has been federally charged with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly stealing over $4.6 million through false claims to federal nutrition and state childcare assistance programs. 

Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning near George Floyd Square, is charged with falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals through Feeding our Future while defrauding Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. 

The day care allegedly pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January following state investigations triggered by a viral Nick Shirley video in December.

Well, at least they spelled "Learning Center" correctly.

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When it comes to uncovering fraud during Tim Walz's watch, it's difficult to find something you're not even looking for. 

Here's a good modern media reminder from @WesternLensman about who CNN chose to focus on when "investigating" that story, and it wasn't really the alleged fraudsters: 

Ah, "journalism"!

*****

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