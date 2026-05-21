MN Daycare Owner Nick Shirley Investigated Has Been Charged With Fraud (Remember Who CNN Focused On?)

Complaints and claims from many Democrats about citizen journo Nick Shirley are still aging badly as massive fraud continues to be exposed with his assistance.

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Here's the latest example:

Minnesota fraud: Minneapolis day care owner featured in Nick Shirley video federally charged https://t.co/PCGrcXKEtd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 20, 2026

Remember when Democrats like Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom were basically saying that Nick Shirley is the real problem? Good times:

The owner of a Minneapolis day care featured in a viral video by Nick Shirley exposing fraud has been federally charged with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly stealing over $4.6 million through false claims to federal nutrition and state childcare assistance programs. Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning near George Floyd Square, is charged with falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals through Feeding our Future while defrauding Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. The day care allegedly pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January following state investigations triggered by a viral Nick Shirley video in December.

Well, at least they spelled "Learning Center" correctly.

The state 'found nothing' after that video dropped. thankfully federal prosecutors uncovered $5.4M in actual fraud across two programs. the state was asleep or negligent. How many others are still flying under the radar with 20+ raids happening right now? — mike (@CatabolicState) May 21, 2026

When it comes to uncovering fraud during Tim Walz's watch, it's difficult to find something you're not even looking for.

Here's a good modern media reminder from @WesternLensman about who CNN chose to focus on when "investigating" that story, and it wasn't really the alleged fraudsters:

Reminder: After Nick Shirley’s reporting in Minneapolis, CNN sent a 'reporter' to ‘investigate' by making calls from a hotel.



But instead of being interested in actually investigating any fraud, they were hoping to discredit Shirley.



This is CNN.pic.twitter.com/VS86CuTnbY https://t.co/xTDtP0rq6g — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2026

Ah, "journalism"!

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