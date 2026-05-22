POPCORN! FCC Chair Brendan Carr Asks for Public Comment About ABC's 'Bona Fide...
Moan of ‘Arc’: CNN’s Kasie Hunt Has ‘Grave’ Concerns About Trump’s America 250...
Power Hungry: Wasserman Schultz Invades Majority-Black District After Redistricting Wipes...
Rep. Thanedar Slammed as Disgusting and Vile for Attacking Tulsi Gabbard While Her...
DNC's Photo Tribute to Colbert Speaks Volumes About What the Show Was REALLY...
Trump Announces Decision on Attending Don Jr.'s Wedding Amid Iran Tensions and X...
Democrats Stage Mutiny Against Schumer As Party Loses All Hope
Tulsi Gabbard Resigning as Director of National Intelligence, Trump Responds With Support
Dem Rep. Katherine Clark Tried Pushing Biden-Era BS on CNBC and Got Called...
NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault...
Navy SEAL Who Took Out Osama Bin Laden Rails Against Graham Platner for...
Brian Stelter Noticed Whose Name Was Not Mentioned During Colbert's Final Show (Too...
Deflection Level: Expert. Newsom Blames Chevron for Prices His Policies Created
Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to...

Reuters Gets Shredded for Anon 'Person Familiar With the Matter' Spin on Tulsi Gabbard's Resignation

Doug P. | 3:59 PM on May 22, 2026
Twitchy

As we told you earlier, White House Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted her resignation letter today. She will remain on the job through the end of next month. Gabbard is resigning so she can be with her husband, who is battling cancer:

Advertisement

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," Fox News Digital learned. 

Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30. 

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained her formal resignation letter, in which Gabbard says she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half."

President Trump posted a very supportive response after receiving Gabbard's resignation letter.

Reuters appears to be attempting to make this news scandalous in some way, possibly for some clicks from the TDS crowd. We've seen this approach before: 

An anonymous "person familiar with the matter" told Reuters the White House forced the resignation? When have those kinds of sources ever been wrong in the last few years? 

Recommended

POPCORN! FCC Chair Brendan Carr Asks for Public Comment About ABC's 'Bona Fide News' Program
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The media's never led us wrong with that approach, right? 

Some Democrats are already showing their true colors (again) and we won't be surprised if more in the media do the same in the coming hours and days. 

***

Related:

Sean Davis, Julie Kelly and Others Nuke Reuters' Post on 'Alleged Mishandling' of Trump's Tax Records

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! FCC Chair Brendan Carr Asks for Public Comment About ABC's 'Bona Fide News' Program
Grateful Calvin
Power Hungry: Wasserman Schultz Invades Majority-Black District After Redistricting Wipes Out Her Seat
justmindy
Rep. Thanedar Slammed as Disgusting and Vile for Attacking Tulsi Gabbard While Her Husband Battles Cancer
justmindy
Moan of ‘Arc’: CNN’s Kasie Hunt Has ‘Grave’ Concerns About Trump’s America 250 Triumphal Arch in D.C.
Warren Squire
Justine Bateman RIPS Gov. Newsom's 'Press Office' a New You-Know-What Over Call to Boycott Chevron
Grateful Calvin
NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault For Doubting Us
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! FCC Chair Brendan Carr Asks for Public Comment About ABC's 'Bona Fide News' Program Grateful Calvin
Advertisement