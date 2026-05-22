Reuters Gets Shredded for Anon 'Person Familiar With the Matter' Spin on Tulsi Gabbard's Resignation

As we told you earlier, White House Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted her resignation letter today. She will remain on the job through the end of next month. Gabbard is resigning so she can be with her husband, who is battling cancer:

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Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," Fox News Digital learned. Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained her formal resignation letter, in which Gabbard says she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half."

President Trump posted a very supportive response after receiving Gabbard's resignation letter.

Reuters appears to be attempting to make this news scandalous in some way, possibly for some clicks from the TDS crowd. We've seen this approach before:

BREAKING: The White House forced US intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said. Gabbard posted her resignation letter on X https://t.co/Ce9JYs1Vvf pic.twitter.com/JBOqlktFpg — Reuters (@Reuters) May 22, 2026

An anonymous "person familiar with the matter" told Reuters the White House forced the resignation? When have those kinds of sources ever been wrong in the last few years?

"a person familiar with the matter said"



Modern journalism. — tim maguire (@timmaguire42) May 22, 2026

“A person familiar with the matter says” pic.twitter.com/0uzqlonLoQ — 30 Helens Agree: I Pack a Lunch (@30_Helens_Redux) May 22, 2026

The media's never led us wrong with that approach, right?

WTF is wrong with you ??? — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) May 22, 2026

What the hell is wrong with you people? Her husband is sick, she resigns to be with him and you site "a person close to" as your headline? pic.twitter.com/0e1eJmkhEl — tinktink (@babytinkrbell) May 22, 2026

Some Democrats are already showing their true colors (again) and we won't be surprised if more in the media do the same in the coming hours and days.

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Related:

Sean Davis, Julie Kelly and Others Nuke Reuters' Post on 'Alleged Mishandling' of Trump's Tax Records

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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