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Sean Davis, Julie Kelly and Others Nuke Reuters' Post on 'Alleged Mishandling' of Trump's Tax Records

Doug P. | 4:23 PM on May 21, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Democrats are pretty torn up over the Internal Revenue Service being banned from investigating President Trump over past tax issues, and just one of the reasons is that the system had been weaponized against the Trump family. If a Democrat gets back in the White House, guess what would happen again if that weren't blocked from occurring in the future? But the Dems know they can count on much of the media to do their part to help with their spin.

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One word in this Reuters post about the story caught some attention: 

Does anybody take issue over the use of the word "allegedly"? 

We do, and we're not alone: 

Here's a good question, followed by an accurate answer: 

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Let's just say that Reuters has been known to rush out reports with initial spin that just happens to favor the preferred Democrat narrative

Another great day for "journalism." 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

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