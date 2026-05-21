Sean Davis, Julie Kelly and Others Nuke Reuters' Post on 'Alleged Mishandling' of Trump's Tax Records

The Democrats are pretty torn up over the Internal Revenue Service being banned from investigating President Trump over past tax issues, and just one of the reasons is that the system had been weaponized against the Trump family. If a Democrat gets back in the White House, guess what would happen again if that weren't blocked from occurring in the future? But the Dems know they can count on much of the media to do their part to help with their spin.

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One word in this Reuters post about the story caught some attention:

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration created a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of political "weaponization" to settle a lawsuit Trump had filed against his own government over the alleged mishandling of his tax records.



Democrats and some Republicans have… pic.twitter.com/Zmyj6Nuo9R — Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2026

Does anybody take issue over the use of the word "allegedly"?

We do, and we're not alone:

It was not “alleged.” An IRS employees stole his records and leaked them to the NYT, which published a story a few weeks before the 2020 election. The employee was indicted and sentenced to 5 years in prison. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2026

Alleged? The perp who stole Trump’s tax records (and the records of thousands of other people) was convicted of the crime. You absolute clowns. https://t.co/J1Oh49Tx1b — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 21, 2026

Here's a good question, followed by an accurate answer:

Are they intentionally lying to their readers or do they think their readers are too dumb to look it up? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) May 21, 2026

Yes. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 21, 2026

Let's just say that Reuters has been known to rush out reports with initial spin that just happens to favor the preferred Democrat narrative.

The thing that should be called "alleged" is you being a real news agency — Rep. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) May 21, 2026

"alleged"? "weaponization"??



Man who illegally disclosed Trump's tax information WAS CONVICTED and sentenced to YEARS in prison.



Charles Littlejohn was not an IRS employee, but a contractor. May he live in shame. https://t.co/vLO9ffB3OF — Empress Elettaria (@Parineca) May 21, 2026

Another great day for "journalism."

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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