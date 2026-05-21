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Majority Leader John Thune Announces Senate Will Go Home Until June

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Well, that's it for the reconciliation bill, not to mention the SAVE America Act. Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced today that the Senate is taking a really long Memorial Day weekend and won't reconvene until June.

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Here's a scary thought. Midterm elections are in November, and the Senate is scheduled to be off for the entire months of August and October. We have a GOP Senate that's going to get nothing passed and then get voted out.

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