Majority Leader John Thune Announces Senate Will Go Home Until June

Well, that's it for the reconciliation bill, not to mention the SAVE America Act. Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced today that the Senate is taking a really long Memorial Day weekend and won't reconvene until June.

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🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished.



THUNE just told senators in the room.



All because of the DOJ weaponization fund.



House is expected to follow suit soon.



me and @AndrewDesiderio — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2026

CBP/ICE funding bill will not be on President Trump’s desk by June 1st, as he had said he wanted.



Senate going home. Bad vibes on the Hill today. https://t.co/LP7rMRClMX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 21, 2026

As I’ve been arguing for some time, @realDonaldTrump should immediately use his constitutional power to call them back into session until they finish all necessary legislative business.



Wouldn’t you like to be able, at your private job, to just give yourself off whenever you… https://t.co/bQ5bSYq1oD — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) May 21, 2026

"… disagree with someone you must work with?"

Thune and Senate Republicans are actively trying to lose the midterms. Thune gets punished by Trump over the Cornyn nomination because he failed to pass the SAVE Act and get through more appointments. His response is to go on holiday again rather than deliver for voters. Pitiful — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 21, 2026

Trump could give the Senate everything they wanted and they would still find something to get "principled" about in order to stonewall the MAGA agenda. — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) May 21, 2026

President Trump is going to gut Thune like a flounder and it’s going to be a magnificent sight to behold.

It’s as if he has saved him for dessert. 🍰 🍨 🍮 — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 21, 2026

Realistically, is there any way for the GOP Senate to do LESS than they already do?



There doesn’t seem to be a difference in accomplishments between them being in session or recessed. — Bonspy (@bonspy2) May 21, 2026

@POTUS should call them right back into session and do this every time they leave. — @SouthernLadyDr (@southern_dr) May 21, 2026

It’s time for .@VP to step in and take control of the Senate .@POTUS — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) May 21, 2026

John Fetterman is more reliable to support Trump’s initiatives than John Thune — Bala (@skorpien) May 21, 2026

That is deliberate obstruction of the agenda we gave to @POTUS. Thune is acting like a King and he has democrat backing. Disgusting. Our senate is corrupt — Lillian Smith (@lilysm1965) May 21, 2026

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And because the Senate is going home, the House is too. Everyone’s bailing for the holiday. Lazy worthless, congressional members. — cardinal157 (@cardinal157) May 21, 2026

I tried to give Thune the benefit of the doubt but man he acts like a backstabbing chump. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 21, 2026

Of course they are. The DO NOTHING @SenateGOP are useless. We have many more that need to be replaced. — ChereneSyth (@ChereneSyth) May 21, 2026

Here's a scary thought. Midterm elections are in November, and the Senate is scheduled to be off for the entire months of August and October. We have a GOP Senate that's going to get nothing passed and then get voted out.

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