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Try Not to Get Whiplash From MS NOW's Ken Dilanian Doing a Fast One-Eighty on Trusting FBI Data

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on May 21, 2026
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When it comes to "journalists" who carry water for the Democrats, few do so with more strength and endurance than MS NOW's Ken Dilanian (known colloquially as "Fusion Ken"). 

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Watching how certain reporters change their tone and approach depending on which party happens to be in office at any given time can be most telling. 

In this example, @mazemoore shared a take on the trustworthiness of FBI data from Dilanian when Biden and President Autopen were in office, and not even two years later during Trump's second term. Watch: 

Here's the full post: 

September, 2024. Ken Dilanian criticizes Republicans for questioning the crime data put out by Biden's FBI. 

"The FBI doesn't make these numbers up...The Republicans and others are pushing the narrative that this data is wrong." 

The data was wrong. Biden's FBI ended up revising the numbers right before the election to show that violent crime had gone up, not down (after the MSM spent months telling everyone how much it had fallen). 

Fast forward to 2026 and Dilanian is on TV claiming that the crime data put out by the FBI is bogus and shouldn't be trusted. 

BTW that fake journalist blocked me the last time I did one of these videos on his "reporting." 

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A "journalist" blocking people who point out their hackery certainly isn't rare. 

That they call that journalism is nothing short of laughable. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (as you just saw above). 

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