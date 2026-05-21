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You Can See the Actual Moment Hillary Clinton Swallows a Soul While Giving 'Advice' to 1st Female Pres.

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:16 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton is once again proving she’s learned exactly nothing since her 2016 campaign imploded, this time by smearing just about every Republican woman in sight as 'handmaidens to the patriarchy'—with the glaring exceptions of her two favorite GOP apostates, Lisa Murkowski and Liz Cheney.

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Suffice to say, neither Lisa nor Liz should feel good about Clinton's complimenting them.

The woman who once dismissed millions of Americans as 'deplorables' is back on her divisive high horse, lecturing the country from the sidelines while conservative women continue to win elections and shatter glass ceilings without a single nod from the former first lady.

A first lady who will NEVER EVER BE PRESIDENT.

Taking advice from the two-time presidential loser might not be the flex she thinks it is, just sayin'.

Watch:

She's still SO ANGRY she lost.

And it's basically been a decade.

Imagine having to live with that thing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. No wonder Bubba Clinton looks like a mummified redneck in a suit.

Not to mention, she'll swallow your soul.

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She's so smug and bigoted that she assumes any woman who dares disagree with her is controlled by men. And she wonders why the country said NO THANK YOU.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GOP LIZ CHENEY REPUBLICAN PARTY

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