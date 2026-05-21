May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor: Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Hunger Games for 'People's Game' Tickets

Like a good Communist leader, Zohran Mamdani is waving a little incentive in front of a few New Yorkers (they still have to pay for the ticket) and pretending it's some magnanimous gesture.

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1,000 World Cup tickets. $50 each. All for New Yorkers.



We fought hard to make the people’s game available to the people — and won.



Let the summer of soccer begin. pic.twitter.com/CakNsxtF6b — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 21, 2026

They will allow a few commoners to come rub shoulders with the Elite during this special event.

How benevolent of him.

Bro is literally doing Soviet-style lotteries for the peasants now. https://t.co/8EWzofg1Um — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2026

> mayor uses taxpayer dollars to purchase 1000 tickets



> city sells tickets for significantly below market price



> people lucky enough to get tickets re-sell them in black market at 10x markup



> the tickets are for a soccer tournament



> literally textbook socialism https://t.co/CgLM7AjFCl — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 21, 2026

To be fair, he says the tickets are non-transferable, but people find a way around that.

Zohran governs like a Youtuber buying subscribers with roblox giveaways https://t.co/H9Bdk8dZt6 — ShreddedNerd (@o_sneedy) May 21, 2026

He loves handing out 'incentives' and gifts with someone else's money and taking credit.

Gonna be funny when these get scalped for thousands of dollars. https://t.co/uLt0p767ZS — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) May 21, 2026

Wow. That will work out great if only like 999 New Yorkers want to go. Otherwise, problems. https://t.co/XhxB9xrwMR — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 21, 2026

The streets are flooded, rents are at record highs, the tax base is fleeing, pension payments have been deferred to plug a huge budget shortfall, and antisemitism is rampant but Mamdani is focused on securing 1,000 nosebleed soccer tickets https://t.co/64ENyrZw9T — Karl Smith, CFA (Level 1 Candidate) (@wallstreetkarl) May 21, 2026

It's easy. It earns him praise right away. That's the kind of governing he likes.

There will be 7 million tickets available for the 104 matches in the tournament.



This communist is patting his back because he got 1,000 tickets for 50 bucks lol.



Lolololol. https://t.co/PwVn0AjcUZ — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) May 21, 2026

To be fair, nepo-babies are used to constant effusive praise.

As if we needed more proof that soccer is commie football, the mayor of NYC just referred to it as “the people’s game” https://t.co/oPr3WuOSP8 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 21, 2026

Not around these parts, partner.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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