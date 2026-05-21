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May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor: Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Hunger Games for 'People's Game' Tickets

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on May 21, 2026
Grok

Like a good Communist leader, Zohran Mamdani is waving a little incentive in front of a few New Yorkers (they still have to pay for the ticket) and pretending it's some magnanimous gesture. 

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They will allow a few commoners to come rub shoulders with the Elite during this special event.

How benevolent of him.

To be fair, he says the tickets are non-transferable, but people find a way around that.

He loves handing out 'incentives' and gifts with someone else's money and taking credit.

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It's easy. It earns him praise right away. That's the kind of governing he likes.

To be fair, nepo-babies are used to constant effusive praise.

Not around these parts, partner.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM NEW YORK SPORTS WORLD CUP ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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