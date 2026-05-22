Rep. Thanedar Slammed as Disgusting and Vile for Attacking Tulsi Gabbard While Her Husband Battles Cancer

Congressman Shri Thanedar, the 'Proud Detroiter' with the octogenarian woman's hairstyle, is already getting his 'sick burns' in against Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning. Good riddance.



The Iran war has been the biggest display of intelligence incompetence in decades. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) May 22, 2026

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As we reported earlier, Tulsi is resigning because her husband has bone cancer. It's terrible news, but of course, Democrats cannot ever be gracious.

A pox upon you and your family. Her husband is critically and potentially fatal, you CVNT. https://t.co/FKCPnU3CpF — Tooth Chipper (@Tooth_Chipper) May 22, 2026

Never forget this piece of s**t said "my favorite type of abortion is..."



So, nothing is beneath him. https://t.co/Rh1jxBg4iX — Elmer F Gantry (@f_gantry) May 22, 2026

Clearly, he has no regard for life.

One more reason I will not move back to Michigan. https://t.co/PFW7VhXKjt — Dan, cute little Yankee (@DanLtcR) May 22, 2026

A better idea would be voting him out.

STFU you disgrace. She served the U.S. on the frontlines for many years, wiling to give her life so that POS you could come to a free and safe country.

GFY you evil excuse of a man. https://t.co/kL89vxNX08 — Victoria 🍊 💃 (@VickanFW) May 22, 2026

So terrible men like him could come to America and have heinous hairpieces.

This 3rd world demon shouldn't even be in this country, but here he is sitting in Congress attacking a woman who's resigning bc her husband has cancer. https://t.co/uNVk99FnD2 pic.twitter.com/0OBjiwa0ka — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) May 22, 2026

Name him and shame him. Congressman Shri Thanedar on Gabbard's resignation. No mention of concern for her husband. This is the lowest of the low. https://t.co/KEtMZojOAL — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) May 22, 2026

This is today's Democrat Party. All bluster and nonsense and no humanity. When your party platform is killing babies, hating Jews, and transing kids, it's easy to lose respect for life.

You’re a disgusting pos — Ben Woods 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@BenWoods110686) May 22, 2026

Congressman Shri Thanedar, you are a heartless, classless disgrace.



Tulsi Gabbard’s husband has just been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and your first reaction is to publicly attack her and gloat about her resignation?



You’re not just nasty, you’re genuinely vile.… — Veil Of Athena (@VeilOfAthena) May 22, 2026

Democrats have no idea what that means.

Your face is a seven decade display of intelligence incompetence. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) May 22, 2026

You are disgusting. Her husband is gravely ill. Eff off you scumbag foreigner. — Wahine 🤙🏼🌴 (@bachitime) May 22, 2026

Wait. Hold the phone.



When the hell did Dave Chappelle get elected to Congress? pic.twitter.com/UT6RIcx9G4 — History with Khaylee (@KhaliBalmung) May 22, 2026

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Don't insult Dave like that.

He's too stupid to do that.

The fact that you were ever elected is a bigger display of incompetence (or let's be honest, fraud) than anything even the Biden admin managed to screw up. The Iran war is an example of elegance and grace compared to you and your hair. — Viriliter age, Soli Deo gloria 🌲☩ (@ViriliterageSDG) May 22, 2026

Isn't that the truth.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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