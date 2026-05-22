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Rep. Thanedar Slammed as Disgusting and Vile for Attacking Tulsi Gabbard While Her Husband Battles Cancer

justmindy
justmindy | 2:52 PM on May 22, 2026
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

Congressman Shri Thanedar, the 'Proud Detroiter' with the octogenarian woman's hairstyle, is already getting his 'sick burns' in against Tulsi Gabbard.

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As we reported earlier, Tulsi is resigning because her husband has bone cancer. It's terrible news, but of course, Democrats cannot ever be gracious.

Clearly, he has no regard for life.

A better idea would be voting him out.

So terrible men like him could come to America and have heinous hairpieces. 

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This is today's Democrat Party. All bluster and nonsense and no humanity. When your party platform is killing babies, hating Jews, and transing kids, it's easy to lose respect for life.

Democrats have no idea what that means.

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Don't insult Dave like that.

He's too stupid to do that.

Isn't that the truth.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN TULSI GABBARD

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