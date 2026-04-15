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Shri Thanedar’s ‘Sick Burn’ on Stephen Miller Backfires BIGLY — All of X Roasts His Wig & Eyebrows

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on April 15, 2026
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

It's not necessary to join every argument online. It's important to pick your battles. Today, Shri Thanedar, a useless Democrat Congressman from Michigan, learned this tough lesson. It all started with Katie Miller sharing her take on liberal men.

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Hey, it's her opinion (and she's right).

In response, Shri (actually his staffer, let's be honest), posted this 'sick burn'. It's a picture of Katie's husband with the message 'Meanwhile, this is your husband'. Pretty sure she knows what her husband looks like, Shri. 

Now, as a staffer tweeting for your boss, it's important to know WHO your boss is. It's also important to recognize he's not attractive. He's extremely strange looking. Do not tweet insults about looks from his account or he will be dog-piled. And, he was.

He's a man with a very bad toupee and microbladed eyebrows. This is not his lane.

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Thoughts and prayers for those eyebrows.

Don't let anyone with eyebrows like that ever insult you. 

Someone check Shri's hard drive. Maybe he isn't a sex pest, but he sure looks like a sex pest.

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He apparently has not. 

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