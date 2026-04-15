Shri Thanedar’s ‘Sick Burn’ on Stephen Miller Backfires BIGLY — All of X Roasts His Wig & Eyebrows

It's not necessary to join every argument online. It's important to pick your battles. Today, Shri Thanedar, a useless Democrat Congressman from Michigan, learned this tough lesson. It all started with Katie Miller sharing her take on liberal men.

Advertisement

Hey, it's her opinion (and she's right).

In response, Shri (actually his staffer, let's be honest), posted this 'sick burn'. It's a picture of Katie's husband with the message 'Meanwhile, this is your husband'. Pretty sure she knows what her husband looks like, Shri.

Now, as a staffer tweeting for your boss, it's important to know WHO your boss is. It's also important to recognize he's not attractive. He's extremely strange looking. Do not tweet insults about looks from his account or he will be dog-piled. And, he was.

I really don’t think you want to play this game, Congressman… https://t.co/j4JQWBQGF6 pic.twitter.com/l6hG0nplqE — Priya Patel (@priyaee) April 15, 2026

He's a man with a very bad toupee and microbladed eyebrows. This is not his lane.

Thoughts and prayers for those eyebrows.

"Shri Thanedar" draws sharpie on his eyebrows btw https://t.co/m74vf4ntGN pic.twitter.com/jyHQPoccct — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2026

Don't let anyone with eyebrows like that ever insult you.

Sir, you are a LITERAL MUPPET. Sit this one out. https://t.co/JPUXIB3VK2 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) April 15, 2026

You literally look like a gay lesbian alien in a human skin suit. https://t.co/GtdGXl6jpZ pic.twitter.com/dvUb2FbGhN — MR. OBVIOUS (@ObviousRises) April 15, 2026

Dude, you look like an alien wearing a human skin as a disguise. You are the last person on Earth who should be making fun of someone’s appearance. https://t.co/i0XcauI4Vx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 15, 2026

You have a toupee. https://t.co/dmPSmvANZk — Chandler Langevin (@ChandlerForPB) April 15, 2026

Someone check Shri's hard drive. Maybe he isn't a sex pest, but he sure looks like a sex pest.

Dude you’re 70 and you pretend to be a teenager. https://t.co/jFx63itK8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) April 15, 2026

Advertisement

The Count looks hard AF in this photo.



Why do they always make their enemies look cool? https://t.co/TF0RgLtsfB — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 15, 2026

The Congressman with sharpie eyebrows and a Party City wig has some thoughts about other people’s looks… https://t.co/A7fnNx9p1S — Jarrod Rodriguez (@JarrodRodrigue1) April 15, 2026

Shri, you are in the running for most chopped members of Congress. This is a losing battle for you buddy https://t.co/DlHWrfI8e6 pic.twitter.com/wJ7v7GVHqj — 1611 Populist (@KJVPopulist) April 15, 2026

Have you looked in a mirror? https://t.co/2vswwVbM7x — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 15, 2026

He apparently has not.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



