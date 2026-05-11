MAZE's 'Beautiful, 4-Part Story' Starring Stephen Colbert Is Like a Greek Tragedy Except Hilarious

In about ten days the Democrats will be losing one of their late-night talking point regurgitators when The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs its final show after being canceled last year.

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It's no coincidence that the late-night "comedy" show ratings decline accelerated around the time some of those shows started turning themselves into DNC TV.

Before the Left's marching orders about Trump went out, things were quite different, as @mazemoore pointed out a few days ago:

Ready to have your mind blown?



September, 2015. Trump was on the Colbert show.



Trump: "I'm liking him a lot."



Colbert: "I'm liking you too. I'm liking you too."



Colbert didn't start his decade long, rabid, all-consuming hatred for Trump until early 2016. pic.twitter.com/p8YcIeJbJ7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 8, 2026

After that, Trump ran against Hillary Clinton and won (she's still in bitter denial), and Colbert's descent into full-blown TDS was off and running.

This four-part story about Colbert's ups and mostly downs over the last decade is seriously entertaining, not to mention hilarious. Pass the popcorn:

Now THAT was "must-see TV."

I just binged watched this 4 part series 3 times. There were ups and there were downs and such heartwarming ending. — FAFO™ (@theoriginalfafo) May 11, 2026

Four stars.

*****

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