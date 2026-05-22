Power Hungry: Wasserman Schultz Invades Majority-Black District After Redistricting Wipes Out Her Seat

Governor DeSantis eliminated many Democrat districts in Florida and now Debbie Wasserman Schultz is struggling, She plans to run in a majority Black district and that has upset some Democrats.

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Breaking News: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, will run in a majority-Black district after the GOP eliminated her seat under a newly drawn congressional map, stoking tensions with Black Democrats. https://t.co/98jXYGfNK3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 22, 2026

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, said on Friday that she planned to run for re-election in a majority-minority district under the state’s newly redrawn congressional map. The map created four additional Republican-leaning districts in part by eliminating her South Florida seat. Ms. Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in Florida’s new 20th Congressional District, however, has stoked tensions with Black Democrats already reeling from Republican gerrymanders across the South that are likely to dilute or eliminate Black representation in Congress. “We cannot let Trump destroy Broward County’s power,” Ms. Wasserman Schultz, who is serving in her 11th congressional term and is a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said in a video announcement. She was referring to President Trump’s push for Republican governors and state legislatures around the country to engage in an unusual and highly partisan round of redistricting in the middle of the decade to help retain control of Congress. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, signed the state’s aggressively partisan new map on May 4, setting off a musical-chairs-style scramble among South Florida Democrats.

In case you needed more proof that all the Democrat talk about muh black representation was total nonsense. All they care about is power. https://t.co/Zb71kjdrrI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 22, 2026

If Debbie cared about Black people, she would let a Black person run in that District. She should resign. It's the only equitable thing to do.

When you get right to it, "black voters" are the toys of Democrats. You don't hear about "black representation" when there's a seat to be taken. None of these people are serious. When will white people wake up? All the racist crap they yell at you is FAKE. https://t.co/gI5uW5SX4B — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 22, 2026

They only care about 'Black Representation' when they need to start a riot in a major city during the summer before an election.

Wasserman Schultz is Jim Crow 2.0 https://t.co/pcWdykpyyp — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 22, 2026

Why won't these people leave? https://t.co/o5GKXERmWm — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) May 22, 2026

Reed is mad at his fellow Democrat.

She's not the only one. That's why several white Dems have been really quiet about Black representation erasure. https://t.co/yKSFBoYZmc — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) May 22, 2026

This story is 👌 for so many reasons. Former DNC chair who discounts racial identity as a given for her political party is now concerned. Also her new territory: https://t.co/ywij3E8tpQ pic.twitter.com/joj1k1wji7 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 22, 2026

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Serves her right.

I honestly think she will lose and this carpet-bagging effort won't work at all. Even if she wins, I think she'll have a hard time holding onto this seat. https://t.co/ChY1hiBsxB — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) May 22, 2026

Always.

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