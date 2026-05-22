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Power Hungry: Wasserman Schultz Invades Majority-Black District After Redistricting Wipes Out Her Seat

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Governor DeSantis eliminated many Democrat districts in Florida and now Debbie Wasserman Schultz is struggling, She plans to run in a majority Black district and that has upset some Democrats.

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Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, said on Friday that she planned to run for re-election in a majority-minority district under the state’s newly redrawn congressional map.

The map created four additional Republican-leaning districts in part by eliminating her South Florida seat. Ms. Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in Florida’s new 20th Congressional District, however, has stoked tensions with Black Democrats already reeling from Republican gerrymanders across the South that are likely to dilute or eliminate Black representation in Congress.

“We cannot let Trump destroy Broward County’s power,” Ms. Wasserman Schultz, who is serving in her 11th congressional term and is a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said in a video announcement.

She was referring to President Trump’s push for Republican governors and state legislatures around the country to engage in an unusual and highly partisan round of redistricting in the middle of the decade to help retain control of Congress. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, signed the state’s aggressively partisan new map on May 4, setting off a musical-chairs-style scramble among South Florida Democrats.

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If Debbie cared about Black people, she would let a Black person run in that District. She should resign. It's the only equitable thing to do.

They only care about 'Black Representation' when they need to start a riot in a major city during the summer before an election.

Reed is mad at his fellow Democrat.

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Serves her right.

Always.

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