DNC's Photo Tribute to Colbert Speaks Volumes About What the Show Was REALLY About

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert aired its final program last night. From the time Trump first ran for office and defeated Hillary Clinton all the way through to this week, Colbert's show has been what we've liked to call DNC-TV.

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But don't take our word for it. The DNC's farewell to Colbert has helped make it quite clear what that "comedy" show was really about:

Not that we didn't already know, but it was nice of the DNC to reiterate that point.

Thank you for reminding us that Colbert was an activist, not a comedian. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2026

When you accidentally scream the quiet part — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 22, 2026

And scream it they did!

Dems publicly acknowledging that Colbert was a DNC propagandist — 🇺🇸1776-Present🇺🇸 (@American__Sam) May 22, 2026

Speaking truth to power! 🫡 https://t.co/LmSxvLZBjI — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 22, 2026

“Thank you for 11 years of faithful service” https://t.co/4pxuX7XW3t — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 22, 2026

The DNC should at least gift Colbert with a gold watch or something like that.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media and late night "comedians" continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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