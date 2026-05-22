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DNC's Photo Tribute to Colbert Speaks Volumes About What the Show Was REALLY About

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on May 22, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert aired its final program last night. From the time Trump first ran for office and defeated Hillary Clinton all the way through to this week, Colbert's show has been what we've liked to call DNC-TV. 

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But don't take our word for it. The DNC's farewell to Colbert has helped make it quite clear what that "comedy" show was really about: 

Not that we didn't already know, but it was nice of the DNC to reiterate that point. 

And scream it they did!

The DNC should at least gift Colbert with a gold watch or something like that. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and late night "comedians" continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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