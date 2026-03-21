Jim Acosta Whines to Adam Schiff at Pretend Hearing About Trump and MAGA Taking Over the News

As our own Warren Squire reported early Saturday morning, podcaster Jim Acosta was whining before a group of members of Congress that "partisan hacks" were running CBS News now, and that more partisan hacks might start being hired by his former employer, CNN, if the Paramount/Warner merger goes through. Acosta said this with no self-awareness.

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We have more video of Acosta testifying before the Senate committee this week, crying to Sen. Adam Schiff that the breaking news is that "the news is broken" and that the Trump administration has led us closer to having a state-run media like Russia or China. Acosta also revealed that he's still butthurt that the Trump administration took away his press pass during President Trump's first term.

We have no idea who the bobblehead sitting next to him is, but she'd better be careful that he doesn't try to grab her microphone out of her hands.

“Here is the breaking news… the news is broken.” My message before a hearing held by @SenAdamSchiff in CA for stopping Trump’s march toward state-dominated media in America. The news doesn’t belong to the oligarchs. It belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/apaXVGs14K — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 20, 2026

That’s some hard hitting journalism right there Jim.



Did you cover the Adam Schiff, Russia hoax? — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) March 20, 2026

Who says there's no good news?

You're reduced to 'testifying' before a faux congressional hearing, held 2,300 miles from Congress, presided over by @SenAdamSchiff. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) March 21, 2026

Schiff is not authorized to conduct "hearings". He can have meetings in CA but they are not really Senate hearings since his party is in the minority. — Marvel (@marcvelitrae) March 21, 2026

He can’t hold a hearing, he has no right to do this. He isn’t empowered by the Senate in this matter. — Set Sail (@seaexplorer561) March 21, 2026

The news hasn’t been for the benefit of the people for AT LEAST 50 years. — Betty Johnson (@Deke3516) March 21, 2026

The media broke itself by choosing a side and it wasn’t the the people or the truth. — Kenneth Dias (@Kenneth19567057) March 21, 2026

Aren’t you that guy that used to be a journalist? And I do use that term loosely — MDS (@Md5al4) March 21, 2026

You can hold all the shadow government “hearings” you want. You are the reason no one believes the MSM. — Stephen Miller (@FeistyFS079) March 21, 2026

There is no journalism anymore. You’re not a journalist. We don’t trust any of you anymore. — DisGrace (@GreySeal888) March 21, 2026

Did Acosta mention that his former employer has had to spend the week issuing corrections?

But Jim, you need to be fair and not a propagandist. You thought you were the Sam Donaldson of your time while WHC. However, you weren't. Not even close. Now back to your podcast. Dozens are wondering where you are. — Gus Albert (@GusAlbert6) March 21, 2026

He has important guests like Rosie O'Donnell on to let her accuse Trump of child rape with no pushback whatsoever. "Look what he did to children on that island," she tells Acosta.

Nobody is buying what you’re selling anymore. Your product was faulty. Poor measurables. False advertising. — BigRedStick (@BigRedStick1) March 21, 2026

I’m pretty sure you participated in state-dominated media over the last decade, Jim. — Cranjus McBasketball (@TedStrikerSweat) March 21, 2026

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You’re a partisan hack. You were terrible at your job. I for one don’t miss your ridiculous theatrics at press briefings. I know I have millions of other friends who agree with me on this one. — Betty H (@HebBetty2022) March 21, 2026

The news has been broken long before Trump came into office. We as Americans don’t believe you and stopped investing. The ratings prove that no one cares about those organizations any longer. You are angry because our eyes have been opened and you can’t push your agenda. — Letsgeauxtravel (@Letsgeauxtrave1) March 21, 2026

Acosta and all of his other former colleagues at CNN, who are now hosting podcasts, have all let the mask fully slip with no pretense of objectivity. He's just another clown with Bari Weiss Derangement Syndrome. Yeah, CBS News is all MAGA all the time now, with CNN and MS NOW soon to follow.

What is Schiff even doing holding this pretend Senate hearing?

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