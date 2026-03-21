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Jim Acosta Whines to Adam Schiff at Pretend Hearing About Trump and MAGA Taking Over the News

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 21, 2026
Meme

As our own Warren Squire reported early Saturday morning, podcaster Jim Acosta was whining before a group of members of Congress that "partisan hacks" were running CBS News now, and that more partisan hacks might start being hired by his former employer, CNN, if the Paramount/Warner merger goes through. Acosta said this with no self-awareness.

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We have more video of Acosta testifying before the Senate committee this week, crying to Sen. Adam Schiff that the breaking news is that "the news is broken" and that the Trump administration has led us closer to having a state-run media like Russia or China. Acosta also revealed that he's still butthurt that the Trump administration took away his press pass during President Trump's first term.

We have no idea who the bobblehead sitting next to him is, but she'd better be careful that he doesn't try to grab her microphone out of her hands.

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Did Acosta mention that his former employer has had to spend the week issuing corrections?

He has important guests like Rosie O'Donnell on to let her accuse Trump of child rape with no pushback whatsoever. "Look what he did to children on that island," she tells Acosta.

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Acosta and all of his other former colleagues at CNN, who are now hosting podcasts, have all let the mask fully slip with no pretense of objectivity. He's just another clown with Bari Weiss Derangement Syndrome. Yeah, CBS News is all MAGA all the time now, with CNN and MS NOW soon to follow.

What is Schiff even doing holding this pretend Senate hearing?

***

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF CBS NEWS CNN JIM ACOSTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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