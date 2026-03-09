Rosie O’Donnell Appears on Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Prove They’re Two Different People

The fact that Jim Acosta and Rosie O'Donnell talk over each other is the best evidence we have that this video wasn't faked and the two are actually separate people. Acosta has been morphing into O'Donnell more and more, and seeing the two side-by-side only proves it. Anyway, O'Donnell wants Americans to Google Katie Johnson, the pseudonym of a woman who in 1994 accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. As Rep. Jasmine Crockett admitted, the court case went nowhere, and her lawsuit, curiously filed in 2016, was dropped.

Great pushback from journalist Acosta here.

Rosie O’Donnell on Trump: “More women have accused him of rape than there are trans athletes in America. He wants to protect children? Look what he did to children on that island. Katie Johnson everyone. Google it.” pic.twitter.com/SvaCwwrSPP — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 8, 2026

"Look what he did to children on that island." What. What did he do to children on that island?

More defamation for Rosie. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2026

Yea. Look that up. It's been fully debunked for years. Well before the Epstein Files were "released". She admitted to lying. — Sernas7 (@tccell) March 9, 2026

He never went to the island. — Ron Aylor (@AylorRon) March 8, 2026

Name them Rosie. Katie Johnson admitted she lied — Johnny Pistol (@johnnypistoljr) March 9, 2026

Really, Katie filed and dropped the suit multiple times. No record of payout, so where are the other accusers? — Badmikieb (@BadmikiebX) March 8, 2026

Never seen someone move out of the US due to Trump only to talk about Trump 24/7 — Cpt.StiffSocks (@mynameisMarc) March 9, 2026

Trump never went to Epstein Island. — Anaxa Goras (@go021530) March 8, 2026

"Google it!"

This woman should have paid more attention to her own family and children that fell apart, rather than focusing her toxic energy on hating one single man. — Mark Oliverio (@MarkOliverio) March 9, 2026

No one cares what she has to say anymore. People are more distracted by the resemblance to Acosta.

They look like twins. TDS makes you ugly. 😂 — Mick In RI🇺🇸 (@MickInTheIsland) March 9, 2026

Before and after HRT pic.twitter.com/3wmJg3DuUr — Midnight 🕛 (@EruditeMidnight) March 9, 2026

It’s like they’re both trying to be the same person and doing a shit job at it. — MelloVox (@Mellovox) March 9, 2026

Rosie has an identical twin sister? — Ron Peer (@rhpeer) March 8, 2026

O'Donnell's source: "Google it." Google whether Trump ever visited that island: "Based on the currently available evidence, court documents, and flight logs, there is no record or evidence that Donald Trump ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island."

