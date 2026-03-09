Rosie O’Donnell Appears on Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Prove They’re Two Different People

Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 09, 2026
Twitter

The fact that Jim Acosta and Rosie O'Donnell talk over each other is the best evidence we have that this video wasn't faked and the two are actually separate people. Acosta has been morphing into O'Donnell more and more, and seeing the two side-by-side only proves it.  Anyway, O'Donnell wants Americans to Google Katie Johnson, the pseudonym of a woman who in 1994 accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her. As Rep. Jasmine Crockett admitted, the court case went nowhere, and her lawsuit, curiously filed in 2016, was dropped.

Great pushback from journalist Acosta here.

"Look what he did to children on that island." What. What did he do to children on that island?

"Google it!"

No one cares what she has to say anymore. People are more distracted by the resemblance to Acosta.

O'Donnell's source: "Google it." Google whether Trump ever visited that island: "Based on the currently available evidence, court documents, and flight logs, there is no record or evidence that Donald Trump ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island."

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

