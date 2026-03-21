Jim Acosta Warns That 'Partisan Hacks' Will Take Over CNN Due to Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger

Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta was in Los Angeles on Friday to warn lawmakers that CNN could soon be crawling with ‘partisan hacks’ because of the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger. We don’t blame you for rolling your eyes. We did the same as Acosta was demonstrating his total lack of self-awareness about himself and his former employer. Acosta is worried that billionaire Larry Ellison will turn CNN from being a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party into a MAGA media outlet.

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Here’s Acosta yapping before Democrat Senator Adam Schiff and others. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta is worried that "partisan hacks" might move over to CNN as part of Paramount/Warner merger.



Jim will actually sit there and expect you to believe that neither he nor CNN are in any way purveyors of partisan hackery.



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/00BP6SUtuZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2026

Trump said it best. Jim Accosta is one of the, "worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history." — JP (@J_P1776) March 20, 2026

Could have been an Snl skit-- when it was funny -- but this is real. 😞 — Serene Thornton (@shulirosenblatt) March 20, 2026

Acosta is so self-absorbed and bitter that he doesn’t realize that he’s the joke. He’s impossible to take seriously.

Acosta and others continue to push the lie that CBS News is now MAGA-aligned. It’s helped crater the network’s ratings, culminating in mass layoffs on Friday.

Is Acosta seriously claiming that CBS is a right wing news source now?

This would be a great clip to drop on April 1st. 🤣 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 20, 2026

That’s exactly what he, and a lot of others in leftwing media, are claiming — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2026

yeah he's not worried about partisan hacks. He's worried about partisan hacks that he disagrees with — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) March 20, 2026

@JimAcosta. : conservative commentators = partisan hacks.



Liberal commentators = CNN journalists. — Pixie Banks Pirate Queen (@SpoochyM) March 20, 2026

The truth is, Acosta loves partisan hacks. He’s always been one after all. But, he fears Democrat 'journalists’ will be replaced with MAGA ones.

Commenters remind us that Acosta was actually too partisan for CNN. His abrasive smugness didn’t help. He voluntarily left when CNN refused to give him a better time slot.

@Acosta was so valuable to @CNN he was on weekends and become famous for being a jerk off at Trump first term press conferences. Calling him as "partisan hack" is an understatement! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) March 20, 2026

He “resigned” after they were going to move him to the morning slot 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2026

Imagine being so bad that even CNN doesn’t want you?

Acosta needs to get used to not getting what he wants. He’s clearly not used to being told ‘NO!’

The 'chilling' effect will be that correspondents and producers will have to confirm their sources and report on topics they don't want publicized. We haven't forgotten CNN's death counter that was based on absolutely nothing. — Dale Boyce (@DaleMBoyce) March 20, 2026

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He's been told all his life that his way of looking at things is the standard and everything else is deviant. — Greg Ladd (@gladd1968) March 20, 2026

He's perhaps the hackiest hack to have ever hacked!!! — Keith H (@khargrove99) March 20, 2026

There’s no point telling Acosta that. He sees a ‘freedom of the press’ hero in his mirror. It’s a lie, of course. He’s just a partisan hack with a podcast who craves a spotlight that no longer shines on him.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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