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Jim Acosta Warns That 'Partisan Hacks' Will Take Over CNN Due to Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:18 AM on March 21, 2026
Twitchy

Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta was in Los Angeles on Friday to warn lawmakers that CNN could soon be crawling with ‘partisan hacks’ because of the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger. We don’t blame you for rolling your eyes. We did the same as Acosta was demonstrating his total lack of self-awareness about himself and his former employer. Acosta is worried that billionaire Larry Ellison will turn CNN from being a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party into a MAGA media outlet.

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Here’s Acosta yapping before Democrat Senator Adam Schiff and others. (WATCH)

Acosta is so self-absorbed and bitter that he doesn’t realize that he’s the joke. He’s impossible to take seriously.

Acosta and others continue to push the lie that CBS News is now MAGA-aligned. It’s helped crater the network’s ratings, culminating in mass layoffs on Friday.

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The truth is, Acosta loves partisan hacks. He’s always been one after all. But, he fears Democrat 'journalists’ will be replaced with MAGA ones.

Commenters remind us that Acosta was actually too partisan for CNN. His abrasive smugness didn’t help. He voluntarily left when CNN refused to give him a better time slot.

Imagine being so bad that even CNN doesn’t want you?

Acosta needs to get used to not getting what he wants. He’s clearly not used to being told ‘NO!’

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There’s no point telling Acosta that. He sees a ‘freedom of the press’ hero in his mirror. It’s a lie, of course. He’s just a partisan hack with a podcast who craves a spotlight that no longer shines on him.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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ADAM SCHIFF CBS NEWS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA

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